Film Courage: What does a good opening of a movie have to have?. Chris Gore, Founder/Owner of FilmThreat/Author/Filmmaker: It’s just really simple, I want to know what’s going to happen next. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen the first 5 or 10 minutes of a movie and I don’t want to watch the rest of it. For a couple years I was a programmer at the Sonoma Valley Film Festival and was a program director and I watched films and you can tell within the first few minutes, you want to know what’s going to happen next. You have to be engaged, you have to be drawn in, it’s got to be something emotional. You have to connect and you just really have to know what’s going to happen next. You can have a great opening and that can actually, if you don’t have that great opening, it’s not gonna propel the rest of the film because the middle of the movie can get muddled. I think middles of films are tough but if you blow the opening, I mean there’s no point in watching the rest. I can’t tell you how many first 10 minutes of movies I’ve watched. You have to grab the viewer in the first 10 minutes and it really comes down to Do I want to continue on the story with this character?