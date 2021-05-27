Letter: Selectman David Vogel Says “Thank You”

I write to thank the voters of Woodbridge for electing me to the Board of Selectmen. I look forward to being sworn in this summer and to working hard in the interests of our town. As I have said many times, I believe the National political scene and its divisive partisanship are not relevant to the challenges facing us locally. We are neighbors trying to make good decisions for our community, and in that spirit, I am looking forward to joining the Board of Selectmen team and representing you. I intend to advocate for the positions that were in the platform I ran on, and I am open to input from Woodbridge residents.