Woodbridge, CT

Letter: Selectman David Vogel Says “Thank You”

By Editorial
woodbridgetownnews.com
 3 days ago

I write to thank the voters of Woodbridge for electing me to the Board of Selectmen. I look forward to being sworn in this summer and to working hard in the interests of our town. As I have said many times, I believe the National political scene and its divisive partisanship are not relevant to the challenges facing us locally. We are neighbors trying to make good decisions for our community, and in that spirit, I am looking forward to joining the Board of Selectmen team and representing you. I intend to advocate for the positions that were in the platform I ran on, and I am open to input from Woodbridge residents.

woodbridgetownnews.com
Woodbridge, CTPosted by
Connecticut Public

Woodbridge Officials Say They Want To Sign Off On All Multi-Unit Developments

Zoning officials in the well-off suburban town of Woodbridge seem unlikely to allow developers to build multi-unit dwellings there without special permission. The request from civil rights attorneys to change the way affordable housing is approved in Woodbridge has become the focus of housing advocates across the state, as what happens in Woodbridge could eventually have widespread ramifications.
Woodbridge, CTMiddletown Press

Woodbridge municipal election is May 3 in the Center Gym

WOODBRIDGE - The municipal election will be held on May 3 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, Monday May 3, in the Center Gym at 4 Meetinghouse Lane. CDC guidelines will be followed for safe voting, according to town officials. Masks and social distancing by voters will be implemented and voting booths will be cleaned after every use, according to to town officials. Hand sanitizer will be available.
Connecticut StateHartford Courant

Opinion: Don’t let your voice be usurped. Keep zoning decisions in Connecticut local

I began my career in public service as an elected member of the Trumbull Planning and Zoning Commission. I served for 10 years, four as chairman, before being elected first selectman of Trumbull in 2009. During my time in public service at the local level, I was proud of how Trumbull was able to increase its affordable housing stock and diversify its housing portfolio. This was accomplished through local collaboration, local decision-making and local control. This was not accomplished by trying to fit a square peg through a round hole, with a one-size-fits-all mentality.