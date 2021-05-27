(News) Akon has Range Rover Stolen and Snarky Conversation with 911 Operator

A 28-year-old woman in Florida allegedly posed as a high school student and trespassed on school property in a bid to gain Instagram followers, authorities have said.Audrey Nicole Francisquini has been charged with trespassing and interfering with a school and resisting an officer without violence, according to local media reports.The woman allegedly dressed as a young person to blend in with other students at a school in Northwest Miami-Dade and made her way past school security guards, WPLG reported.“She was carrying a skateboard, a painting, dressed similar to students to try and blend in”, a prosecutor reportedly said in court...