(News) Akon has Range Rover Stolen and Snarky Conversation with 911 Operator

If there is anything I have learned from this pandemic it’s that there are people in this world who are so thick-headed that despite numerous warnings and surging cases, they still don’t understand basic safety protocols. Wear a mask and sanitize your hands. It’s not rocket science. Every single day the police and the local authorities catch dozens of people walking around, throwing caution to the wind and ignoring the grim COVID situation we are in. But you don’t need me to tell you all this and it’s not what this article is about but it’s important to remember. Today, I wanted to talk to you’ll about a particular incident that occurred in MP when a woman was caught by the police walking about maskless. The cops beat her up in the middle of the street. Pushed her and thrashed her all in front of her daughter who was trying her best to stop them but couldn’t. Talk about police brutality.