Salmon, ID

Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in June

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Now’s the perfect time to drop a line in your local fishing hole.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock more than 29,800 trout in the 10-12 inch range at the following locations in June.

Location, Week Stocked, Number of Trout as follows:

  • Alturas Lake, June 7-11, 1,740
  • Bayhorse Lake, June 14-18, 2,000
  • Blue Mt. Meadow Pond, June 7-11, 400
  • Capehorn Lake, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 600 total
  • Hayden Creek Pond, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 1,000 total
  • Hyde Creek Pond, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 400 total
  • Iron Lake, June 28-July 2, 1,000
  • Josephus Lake (Upper and Lower), June 21-25, 800 total
  • Kids Creek Pond, June 7-11 & June 28-July 2, 800 total
  • Little Bayhorse Lake, June 14-18, 1,000
  • Meadow Lake, June 28-July 2, 2,000
  • Mosquito Flat Reservoir, June 21-25, 1000
  • Perkins Lake, June 14-18, 600
  • Salmon River (Decker Flat to Torrey’s Hole), June 14-18 & June 28-July 2, 8,000 total
  • Sawtooth Kids Pond, June 7-11, June 21-25 & June 28-July 2; 700 total
  • Squaw Creek Pond, June 7-11, 300
  • Stanley Lake, June 7-11, 2,100
  • Valley Creek, June 14-18 & June 28-July 2, 1,500 total
  • Wallace Lake, June 28-July 2, 1,500 (Tiger Trout)
  • Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, June 7-11, June 21-25 & June 28-July 2, 2,40 total

The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, road conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.

