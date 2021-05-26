Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.26.21 Bad Beach Food

By Reid Allen
hotradiomaine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article05.26.21 Bad Beach Food… (Intro) What’s the worst food to eat at the beach? (Topic) Have you ever left an online review, good or bad? (Dirty) Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels split. Matthew Perry’s dental procedure. Akon has Range Rover stolen. Drake’s new lady? (5TYNTK) Mainers gathered in remembrance of George Floyd. Maine CDC reports lowest daily case count since October. More pollen in Maine thanks to climate change. Mask off in some of Maine’s biggest stores. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Another Chicken Sandwich.

hotradiomaine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erica Mena
Person
George Floyd
Person
Safaree Samuels
Person
Matthew Perry
Person
Akon
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Food#Hot Topic#Drake Tickets#Bad Beach Food#Maine Cdc#Hot Radio Maine#Ryan Deelon Tara Fox#Sandwich#Intro#Outro#October#Sale#Remembrance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
Related
hotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.21.21 Happy Pizza Party Day

05.21.21 Happy Pizza Party Day… (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) Happy National Pizza Party Day (Dirty) No labels yet for Bennifer. A few choice words from Obama. The 2021 Billboard Music Awards performers. Tim Tebow signs 1-year contract. (5TYNK) Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire. Maine CDC reports 9 new Covid-19 related deaths. Maine’s mask mandate comes to an end Monday. Maine Ghost Hunters create an app. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Rose Guy. Happy Bday Biggie!
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.25.21 I’m A Geek

05.25.21 I’m A Geek… (Intro) Last artist you saw live (Topic) Happy Geek Pride Day. Fill in the sentence… I’m a ______ geek! (Dirty) Yang Choke’s on Jay-Z question. Matthew Perry “Could I be any more vaccinated?” Willy Wonka origin story. Gap x Yeezy Collab coming end of June. Maroon 5 track list features Nipsey Hussle & Juice WRLD. (5TYNTK) Emmy Rose wreckage located. Maine CDC reports fewest new daily cases since February. Maine faces a porta pottie shortage. Maine Red Claws are now the Maine Celtics. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Fashion Nova Fit..
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.24.21 I Won’t Eat That

05.24.21 I Won’t Eat That… (Intro) Weekend Highlights (Topic) No matter how hungry I am, I won’t eat _____. (Dirty) Bill Board Music Awards Recap. A-Rod in the DMs. Bieber’s new haircut. Lil Nas X splits his pants. (5TYNTK) Maine’s mask mandate ends today. More than 50% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated. Maine Hannaford will no longer require masks. Bull Moose abruptly closes Salem, NH store. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Pringles enters the Chicken Sandwich Wars.
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.28.21 Nearly Missed Opportunities

05.28.21 Nearly Missed Opportunities.. (Intro) Feel Good Friday (Topic) Almost missed opportunities! Was there an audition, interview, sports tryout, etc. that you almost missed out on? What happened? (Dirty) The Kelly Clarkson Show to replace Ellen. Ross & Rachel IRL. Soulja Boy Vz. Bow Wow. DMX’s final album (5TYNTK) 2nd Mainer arrested in connection with the Capitol riot. More than 51% of Mainers are fully vaccinated. Free sunscreen in OOB. Memorial Day Weekend. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Colby O’Donis Stan.
TV & Videoshotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.27.21 Pick Your Sign On Bonus

05.27.21 Pick Your Sign On Bonus… (Intro) TBT Nicknames (Topic) You’re applying for a new job and you get to choose your sign-on bonus. It can’t be money. What are you asking for? (Dirty) Kim Kardashian did not pass her first-year law school exam. Johnny Knoxville retires. J. Cole’s time in the Basketball Africa League comes to an end. 911 operator was snarky towards Akon. (5TYNTK) 3 people and dog killed in Lewiston crash. Missing Falmouth woman last seen in New York. Maine CDC reports 162 new Covid-19 cases. City approves plans for Portland’s tallest building. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Episode 101.
Entertainmenthotradiomaine.com

(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.02.21 Spend Too Much On

06.02.21 Spend Too Much On.. (Intro) Pancakes, Waffles, French Toast(Topic) Name one thing you spend too much money on? (Dirty) Lil Uzi removes the forehead diamond. Jake Paul’s next opponent. Coachella back in 2022. Lady fights a bear & Mystikal trends. (5TYNTK) President Biden issues pride month proclamation. Police investigate a woman’s death in New Vineyard pond. Maine CDC reports 39 new Covid-19 cases. 4th of July returns to Bangor. Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks is TOMORROW. (Outro) The Blue Lobster & Red Snappers.
Worldmovin925.com

PODCAST: Laser Stories (05/21/21)

Weird news stories from around the world… with a healthy dose of lasers added in. Does it make sense? No not really, but it doesn’t HAVE TO… it’s “Laser Stories”!
Food & Drinksmix957gr.com

Dinner Disappointment – Connie And Fish Podcast (5-26-21)

Today on the show we heard a story from Fish about a dinner disappointment him and his wife had over the weekend. He ate at a local restaurant (we aren't going to say the name) and they got their food and it was wrong. So, they sent it back and it came out wrong a second time. They decided to just deal with it and eat it, but then they didn't get a discount. Should they have? Also on the show, we asked you to relive the best day of your life for the #TQOTD, Steve shared why his haircut is crazy with his Daddy Tips, and Slash from Guns N Roses is a drooler. All of that and much more on today's show!
Lifestylemovin925.com

PODCAST: Shock Collar Question of the Day (05/20/21)

Today’s question: Brooke is vaxxed, Jeffrey is waxed and Jose is behind on his Tax…es so that must mean summer is right around the corner! A new survey recently found that 37 percent of people plan to host more outdoor gatherings this summer than last. And they also asked respondents to name their Top 3 flavors of chilled beverage that they most associate with summer (which can be found in everything from exotic drinks to sparkling water). I need you to name them all in no particular order…
Hobbiesmovin925.com

PODCAST: Win Brooke’s Bucks (05/20/21)

Have a knack for trivia? Well, so does Brooke… Try to answer as many questions right as you can in 30 seconds. If you answer more correctly than Brooke, you win 100 bucks! Good luck!
PetsPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

The Mullet Is Back – Connie And Fish Podcast (5-21-21)

Today on the show we learned that despite North Korea's best effort to ban the mullet, it is coming back this summer. That's right, the business in the front and party in the back look is back and might be here to stay. We even had a listener call in and describe his beautiful mullet to Christine and she sounded really thirst afterward. Also on the show, Steve checks out a couple of new movies out this weekend, we help a Click of Six member choose between their family and their pet, and you tell us all about the oldest things you own with today's #TQOTD. All of that and much more on today's show!
movin925.com

PODCAST: Loser Line (05/24/21)

When CREEPERS hit on you, at the club or even at your family reunion, don’t give them your REAL PHONE NUMBER… give them the Loser Line Number. They’ll call us and leave us a nice weird little message that we can play ON THE AIR!
NFLPosted by
Primetimer

Streamers Are On a Sports Spending Spree (and That's Bad News For Cable)

Overwhelmed by Peak TV? Aaron Barnhart is your guide to the good, the great, and the skippable. Subscribe to get all his Primetimer reviews. On Monday, ViacomCBS announced it had acquired the English-language rights to Campeonato Brasileirão Série A, the top soccer league in Brazil. The press release, issued with the usual CBS corporate logo and staid Times Roman typeface, quoted a CBS Sports executive thus: “With CBS Sports’ robust and year-round soccer portfolio, we look forward to continuing to expand our world-class coverage on Paramount+ to even more fans of the beautiful game.”
Internetrtt80s.com

Special Podcast: Twitter Hacks (and Recovery), Shout-Outs, and Patreon

Today was an unexpected podcast. Back in February, my @Returntothe80s Twitter account of 17,000 followers was hacked and stolen. I tried to get it back, but to no avail. So I started over. Then I just got an email today from Twitter saying that it has been rectified. I now have my old account (and most followers) back!
EducationPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Graduation Lies – Connie And Fish Podcast (5-24-21)

Today on the show we had a pretty crazy Rando Texto all about a student who let her family drive hours to her graduation only to tell them that she wasn't actually graduating. Oof. That's right, she was supposed to graduate college but failed a couple of classes her final semester and was 8 credits short. What would you do if you drove 8 hours to find out that the person you were going to see graduate wasn't actually graduating? Also on the show, we had a pretty "crappy" hypothetical about a high speed train, we discover a brand new way to Rick Roll people, and Fish shares some warm fuzzy stories with you. All of that and much more on today's show!
InternetPosted by
HackerNoon

A Snap Is Worth A Thousand Words (Podcast Transcript)

Hacker Noon Editor, businesswoman, podcaster, and true crime lover. Listen to the Hacker Noon Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Would you subscribe to a video platform that produced 15-minute videos? Is it illegal to Snapchat with Gen Z? Join Utsav, Richard,...
Food & Drinksmodernrestaurantmanagement.com

Hot Dog Innovation and Brand Evangelism (Podcast)

Did you know one of the first restaurant brands is one of the most innovative today? Listen to the episode of The Main Course as host Barbara Castiglia speaks with James Walker, Senior Vice President, Restaurants for Nathan’s Famous about the brand’s push into ghost kitchens, virtual brands and more.
Pleated-Jeans.com

Morning Funny Pic Dump (25 Pics)

Try to be a rainbow in someone’s cloud. — Maya Angelou. Welcome to today’s funny pic dump quote and funny pictures dump. If you’re new around here, this is kind of a daily thing, Monday-Friday. If you’re not new, well, you know the drill. May is here and that means...
TV & Videosmovin925.com

PODCAST: BUSTED! Cheaters get Exposed (05/20/21)

Imagine coming home to surprise your partner only to find out that they’re in bed with someone else.. Ouch. This segment is all about you telling us your worst cheating story EVER. Ready to call your significant other out? We definitely are.