(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.26.21 Bad Beach Food
05.26.21 Bad Beach Food… (Intro) What’s the worst food to eat at the beach? (Topic) Have you ever left an online review, good or bad? (Dirty) Erica Mena & Safaree Samuels split. Matthew Perry’s dental procedure. Akon has Range Rover stolen. Drake’s new lady? (5TYNTK) Mainers gathered in remembrance of George Floyd. Maine CDC reports lowest daily case count since October. More pollen in Maine thanks to climate change. Mask off in some of Maine’s biggest stores. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Another Chicken Sandwich.hotradiomaine.com