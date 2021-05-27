(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.27.21 Pick Your Sign On Bonus

Today on the show we heard a story from Fish about a dinner disappointment him and his wife had over the weekend. He ate at a local restaurant (we aren't going to say the name) and they got their food and it was wrong. So, they sent it back and it came out wrong a second time. They decided to just deal with it and eat it, but then they didn't get a discount. Should they have? Also on the show, we asked you to relive the best day of your life for the #TQOTD, Steve shared why his haircut is crazy with his Daddy Tips, and Slash from Guns N Roses is a drooler. All of that and much more on today's show!