(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 05.27.21 Pick Your Sign On Bonus

05.27.21 Pick Your Sign On Bonus… (Intro) TBT Nicknames (Topic) You’re applying for a new job and you get to choose your sign-on bonus. It can’t be money. What are you asking for? (Dirty) Kim Kardashian did not pass her first-year law school exam. Johnny Knoxville retires. J. Cole’s time in the Basketball Africa League comes to an end. 911 operator was snarky towards Akon. (5TYNTK) 3 people and dog killed in Lewiston crash. Missing Falmouth woman last seen in New York. Maine CDC reports 162 new Covid-19 cases. City approves plans for Portland’s tallest building. Tickets on sale for Hot Radio Maine’s Beach Trip w/ Erica Banks. (Outro) Episode 101.hotradiomaine.com