Eula Decker

Della Jean Hutton Hartman, age 73, of Corbin, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home in Corbin. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald D. Hartman. Visitation will be held from 12noon until 2pm on Saturday, May 8, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be at 2pm on Saturday with Rev. Gary Elliott and Michael Hollingsworth officiating. Burial will follow in the Brafford Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations are being accepted to help with funeral expenses. Those attending either the visitation or funeral service are reminded to wear a face covering and to social distance in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.