Gray, KY

Eula Decker

By Jennifer Benfield
Corbin News Journal
 3 days ago

Eula Decker, age 83, of Gray, Kentucky went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Visitation will be held from 6-9pm on Friday, May 28, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home; and on Saturday, May 29, from 1-2pm at Rossland Holiness Church in Gray, where her funeral service will be held at 2pm Burial will follow in the Gray Cemetery. Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.thenewsjournal.net
