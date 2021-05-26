Arch-i-text: Something else is missing

First as a visitor and then as a resident, I have been driving the roads of Niagara-on-the-Lake for nearly 50 years. From the beginning I was entranced by a town that had not followed the prevalent trend of the mid-20th century to tear down the old homes and replace them with modern builds. Here was a treasure trove that represented much of central Canada’s architectural legacy with an assortment of examples from the American experience thrown in.