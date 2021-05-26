newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seaside, OR

TerHar's celebrates 70th anniversary

By Seaside Signal
Seaside Signal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerHar’s, founded by Bud and Jean TerHar, May 25, 1951, celebrated its 70th birthday this week. A little history of how it all started. The TerHar name became known in Seaside in 1951, when Bud and Jean moved from Seattle Washington and bought the Merriman Hotel at 27 Broadway. In addition running the three-story hotel, the TerHars also operated a gift store located on the ground floor of the hotel. Prior to moving to Seaside, Bud and Jean had been in the gift business working as traveling salesmen for a gift company in Seattle by the name John A Peterson Company.

www.seasidesignal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gearhart, OR
City
Astoria, OR
City
Cannon Beach, OR
City
Seaside, OR
Local
Oregon Business
State
Washington State
Seaside, OR
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveling Salesmen#Broadway Week#The Merriman Hotel#John A Peterson Company#The Original Store#Terhars#Cannon Beach Store#Downtown Cannon Beach#The Gift#Seattle Washington#Ground Floor#This Week#Selling#Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Jobs
Related
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Seaside, Gearhart meetings

Contact local agencies for latest meeting information and attendance guidelines. Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Avenue A. Seaside School District, 6 p.m., www.seaside.k12.or.us/meetings. Gearhart Small Business Committee, 6 p.m., cityofgearhart.com. Town Forum with Open Mic, 6 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 6...
Clatsop County, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Dismayed

Anyone who has driven into Portland recently must be dismayed by the proliferation of homeless encampments. Eventually, Portland and Multnomah County will have to deal with this situation. Recently, the city and county of Los Angeles were ordered by a federal judge to find shelter within 180 days for all...
Astoria, ORKAST 1370

Clatsop Beach Still Closed To Razor Clamming

State game enforcement is warning that people will be fined for digging razor clams on North Oregon Coast beaches. They are keeping a very close eye on Clatsop Beach but the warning covers all beaches from Astoria to Florence. Clatsop Beach is typically the most productive razor clam beach in the state but high levels of toxin make the clams unsafe to eat.
Gearhart, ORbeachconnection.net

Aquarium Asks Help Spotting Distressed Porpoise on N. Oregon Coast

(Gearhart, Oregon) – Seaside Aquarium is asking for the public's help in reporting any sightings of a stranded porpoise on the north Oregon coast – one which they have concerns about. The harbor porpoise may be ill and thus disoriented, but it's also possible the creature has made it safely back into the wild. (Photos courtesy Seaside Aquarium)
Clatsop County, ORthecolumbiapress.com

The Columbia Press

County works to achieve 65 percent vaccination goal. Clatsop County will remain at high risk for coronavirus infections through at least May 20, state officials decided this week. They also announced a new metric, or way of measuring the risk. The new metric is based on vaccination rates in each...
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Diminished

Clatsop Community College has become a diminished community institution. Enrollment has declined to an alarming low. Morale for both students and staff is very low. The needs of our community are not being met. We need new blood for the college board. We need change. Please vote for Trudy Van...
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Faith leaders share vision at Seaside homelessness forum

Faith leaders came together last week at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center to discuss Seaside's rise in homelessness. “We need to learn about what’s going on in our town. We need to learn from each other,” said City Councilor Tita Montero, an organizer of the event. “And we need to perk up the ideas, because what might work in one town may not work in Seaside. But we aren’t going to know that if we haven’t had the chance to bat that around a little bit.”
Warrenton, ORSeaside Signal

Zander Moha, Warrenton

With a limited number of meets on the schedule, the Astoria track team hosted a three-way meet Saturday with Seaside and Warrenton.
Astoria, ORSeaside Signal

College board races focus on enrollment, pandemic challenges

Enrollment is at the heart of the May election for the Clatsop Community College Board of Education. The three candidates vying to unseat incumbents believe concrete plans and on-the-ground outreach are needed to rebuild student numbers and the community’s trust in a world severely altered by the coronavirus pandemic. All three said they were asked to run by people in the community, including college board member Tim Lyman.
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Homeless liaisons begin outreach

During her first month in a new role, Cheryl Paul, a Clatsop County homeless liaison, has been getting to know the homeless population in Seaside, offering to help connect people to different housing options. During an Astoria homeless task force meeting on Thursday, Paul was credited for helping a woman...
Astoria, ORPosted by
The Daily Astorian

Our View: Our choices for college board, park district

Slates of candidates have emerged for the boards at Clatsop Community College and the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District in the May 18 election. At the college, the issues are an enrollment decline during the coronavirus pandemic and a problematic computer software system. At the park district, there is backlash over the purchase of the old Broadway Middle School in Seaside.
Clatsop County, ORKAST 1370

PacificCorp Foundation Pitches In For North Coast

As part of Pacific Power's commitment to supporting its communities, PacifiCorp Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Pacific Power, is donating more than $525,000 across the six states it serves. The funding goes to support a total of 209 safety and wellness grants as part of the most recent round of quarterly grants provided by the foundation each year. Four North Coast organizations have won grants to support the work they do in local communities.
Astoria, ORThe Astorian

Letter: Bad attitude

Regarding the article in The Astorian (April 29) about visitors angry that the Astoria Column closed because of the COVID-19 virus: With Clatsop County swinging back and forth between high risk and extreme risk, it makes sense to close the Column, considering the narrow spiral staircase and crowding of people on the staircase.
Seaside, ORcityofseaside.us

Public Meeting Information for the Month of May

CITY OF SEASIDE ANNOUNCES UPDATED MEETING INFORMATION FOR THE MONTH OF MAY IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 and PUBLIC MEETINGS. The following Committees, Commission, and Board meetings have been updated (see below) through the month of May. Community Center Commission Public Meeting – Tuesday, May 4, 2021, 10:00 AM (Bob Chisholm...
Clatsop County, ORSeaside Signal

TLC delivers teacher appreciation gifts

TLC, a division of Fibre Federal Credit Union, is delivering teacher appreciation gift baskets, packed with classroom essentials, to schools in several counties in Oregon and Washington state. Bailey Roberts and Deb Dixon of TLC hand-delivered the baskets over the last several weeks. “Classroom teaching has gradually resumed,” Dixon said,“so...
Seaside, ORSeaside Signal

Prom Centennial greets starter's pistol with $14,000 grant

In 1806, members of the Lewis and Clark Expedition established a salt works where the Prom is now located. In 1850, the first boarding house opened in Seaside and in 1871 railroad magnate Ben Holladay began work on the Seaside Hotel. Seaside was incorporated in 1899, the city of 400 hosting almost 10,000 visitors a year. The Promenade, fondly called the Prom, was dedicated in a well-attended ceremony on Aug. 7, 1921. It is only concrete boardwalk along the oceanfront in the Pacific Northwest.