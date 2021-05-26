TerHar's celebrates 70th anniversary
TerHar’s, founded by Bud and Jean TerHar, May 25, 1951, celebrated its 70th birthday this week. A little history of how it all started. The TerHar name became known in Seaside in 1951, when Bud and Jean moved from Seattle Washington and bought the Merriman Hotel at 27 Broadway. In addition running the three-story hotel, the TerHars also operated a gift store located on the ground floor of the hotel. Prior to moving to Seaside, Bud and Jean had been in the gift business working as traveling salesmen for a gift company in Seattle by the name John A Peterson Company.www.seasidesignal.com