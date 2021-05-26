TerHar's celebrates 70th anniversary

Faith leaders came together last week at the Seaside Civic and Convention Center to discuss Seaside's rise in homelessness. “We need to learn about what’s going on in our town. We need to learn from each other,” said City Councilor Tita Montero, an organizer of the event. “And we need to perk up the ideas, because what might work in one town may not work in Seaside. But we aren’t going to know that if we haven’t had the chance to bat that around a little bit.”