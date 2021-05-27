Brookline achievers

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSonya Gladstone, of Chestnut Hill, was recently awarded the Headmaster's Prize at Chapel Hill-Chauncy Hall in Waltham. The Headmaster's Prize honors the senior who has shown the most improvement. Christian Choumenkovitch, Jakob Ottaway-Velder, Ethan Rosen and Ella Shapiro, of Brookline, recently earned awards at Chapel-Hill Chauncy Hill in Waltham. Choumenkovitch...

Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How Massachusetts’ new mask guidance affects schools

Children in schools and summer camps no longer will be required to wear masks during outdoor activities under a new mask guidance announced by the Baker administration on Monday. The changes, which follow a similar update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, still will require students...
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
northeastern.edu

Northeastern University School of Law 2021 graduates celebrate Commencement

BROOKLINE – With the sun on their shoulders and a glimmer of post-COVID-19 normalcy on the horizon, hundreds of Northeastern University School of Law graduates gathered on Parson’s Field Friday after a year unlike any other. Simply arriving at the bright field located among the narrow streets of Brookline served...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Team Brookline for Boston Marathon open to applicants

The town of Brookline’s official Boston Marathon team is open for applications. Participants will get personalized coaching, team camaraderie, weekly training on the marathon course and a bib for the 125th Boston Marathon, plus the opportunity to give back supporting one of the community partners: the Brookline Center for Community Mental Health, Brookline Education Foundation, Brookline Library Foundation, Brookline Symphony Orchestra and Brookline Teen Center.
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Brookline schools to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, Brookline students ages 12 and up will have the chance to get their shots at school, the Public Schools of Brookline announced Friday. The district has partnered with Waltham-based Pelmeds Pharmacy to offer immunization onsite at Brookline High School, the Baker School and the...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Boomers and Beyond: Brookline Senior Center announcements

COURTESY OF BROOKLINE COUNCIL OF AGING AT BROOKLINE SENIOR CENTER. For more information on weekly, ongoing Senior Center events, call 617-730-2770. The center is now offering hot “grab and go” lunches Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays in collaboration with Springwell. To reserve a hot lunch, residents must call the Senior Center at 617-730-2747 two business days in advance. There will be no admission to the Senior Center for any reason at the time of pickup. Those who are not feeling well and/or have a temperature of 100 degrees or higher should stay home and contact their physician. Face coverings (i.e., scarf, mask, bandana) are required when picking up the meal. Residents will be required to follow the directions provided by staff and volunteers at the time of arrival. Employees will ask residents for information on the phone so that they do not need to fill out forms at the time of pick up. For more information on the menu selections, call 617-730-2747.
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Programs with the Brookline Library

All programs will be online. Most programs meet over Zoom. Unless otherwise noted, patrons can sign up for Zoom programs at https://brooklinelibrary.org/events or by calling the library at 617-730-2370. Virtual Gentle Chair Yoga with Keith Beasley: 10:30 a.m. May 21 and 28 and June 4. The class is designed for...
Boston, MAbunewsservice.com

Boston bookstores find ways to survive, thrive during pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, bookstores around Boston are changing in order to adapt to readers’ needs. Like many small businesses, bookstores have been affected by the pandemic. Forced to close their doors during the initial stages of lockdown starting in March 2020, Boston bookstores have lost many customers, leading to a decrease in sales.
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Brookline student wins Edith Pearlman Creative Writing Award

Halle Vishlitzky, a senior at Brookline High School, is the 2021 winner of the Edith Pearlman Creative Writing Award. Named for Brookline’s short story and travel writer, the Pearlman Award celebrates a student in the English department and is sponsored by the Trustees of the Brookline Library. "Halle is a...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Chamber Spotlight: Brookline offers all that you need now

More adults are getting vaccinated, and vaccines for children are on the horizon. Reopening guidelines are gradually relaxing. Tulips are blooming, and tree limbs are covered in puffs of pink, purple, and green. The Coolidge Corner Theater reopens on May 13th. Though many Brookline businesses are struggling from the restrictions...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Brookline Rotary to hold last book giveaway

Brookline Rotary has been distributing new children’s books to children in kindergarten through fourth grade thanks to a grant from the Chobee Hoy Group at Compass. The last giveaway will be held at 4:40 p.m. May 14 at the Egmont Street Veterans Building. This gift was the inspiration of Chobee...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

EatWell Meal Kits wins Small Business Community Champion Award

Citizens Bank recently announced its fourth annual Small Business Community Champion Award winners, including EatWell Meal Kits of Brookline. Winners were drawn from more than 4,000 entries that highlighted how these businesses would use the grants to support community growth, meet needs of customers and strengthen and sustain their businesses. This year’s $300,000 program represents an increase in the commitment Citizens is making and the largest award pool ever, more than tripling the prizes awarded last year, including an additional 10 awards each for women-owned and minority-owned businesses.
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Town of Brookline closes vaccine call center

The town of Brookline announces that work at its vaccine call center has concluded, though residents will still have an opportunity to have questions answered by staff or obtain help with getting vaccinated. Since opening in late January, the call center has handled approximately 5,700 calls to and from residents...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

City Realty Group donates $5K to Brookline Teen Center

City Realty Group, a community-focused real estate development company serving the greater Boston area since 2004, recently donated $5,000 to help reopen the Brookline Teen Center, which was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. A safe space for kids to discover, display creative expression and push for social...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

OPINION: May 13 letters to the editor of the Brookline TAB

The following letters to the editor appeared in the May 13 issue of the Brookline TAB. I have been reading the descriptions of new grass roots lobbyist groups ‘Brookline by Design’ and ‘Building a Better Brookline’ and I am amused at the propaganda descriptions of the advocates. As to the implications of single-minded focus on housing or comprehensive planning. The irony is that the solution is not in zoning which regulates health, safety and welfare of the built environment but in the defining and problem recognition of values. And whose values or what values are to be employed either by policy, regulation or economic feasibility. Both generally agree on what makes Brookline attractive but they differ on if it should be kept that way – or if it’s important at all. Both want to change the zoning by-law and comprehensive plan to accommodate their goals.
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Brookline resident earns Certified Financial Planner certifications

Brookline resident Marcos Lopez, a financial advisor with The Bulfinch Group, has been authorized by the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards to use the Certified Financial Planner and CFP certification marks in accordance with CFP Board certification and renewal requirements. Lopez specializes in retirement planning for high-net-worth families. The...