There’s no way around it. There’s a lot of love associated with the Stowe girls’ tennis team. As in “15-love ... 30-love ... 40-love ...”. One of the more out-there explanations for the use of the word love when it comes to zeroes in tennis is it comes from the word “l’oeuf,” which is French for “the egg.” If that’s the case, the Stowe racketeers’ opponents all have egg on their faces.