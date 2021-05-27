newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Defense chief: US pullout from Afghanistan ‘slightly’ ahead

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoEzz_0aDfBNTL00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told Congress on Thursday that America’s troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is “slightly” ahead of schedule, but he provided no details.

President Joe Biden has ordered a full U.S. troop withdrawal by Sept. 11. Austin did not say when it may be complete.

Austin said at a House Appropriations subcommittee hearing that the Defense Department’s proposed $715 billion budget will include money to help the military develop the capabilities to prevent attacks against the United States by terrorist groups in Afghanistan.

With the budget set to be released Friday, Austin provided few spending specifics to committee members asking about various priorities.

U.S. military commanders have said they will monitor and counter threats from al-Qaida and the Islamic State group from outside the country once U.S. forces leave Afghanistan later this summer. Militants are expected to try to regroup after U.S. and coalition forces depart.

So far, officials have acknowledged that the U.S. does not yet have any agreements for basing or overflights from any of Afghanistan’s countries.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

467K+
Followers
238K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#U S Military Forces#U S Forces#Islamic State Militants#Ap#House Appropriations#The Defense Department#Al Qaida#U S Military Commanders#Coalition Forces#The Islamic State#Attacks#Terrorist Groups#United States#Secretary#Country#Committee Members#President Joe Biden#America#Us
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
Related
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

US moving only China region carrier to Afghanistan and Sen. Inhofe gives big warning – here it is

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK), chairman and ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, expressed concerns regarding the redeployment of the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier to help with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, saying it demonstrates the United States military is being asked “to do too much with too little,” and sends a terrible message to China.
MilitaryWTOP

The Hunt: Terror concerns in Afghanistan as US troops leave

There are growing concerns that the U.S. troop pullout in Afghanistan will allow terror organizations to launch attacks against the U.S. and its allies. On this week’s edition of “The Hunt with WTOP National Security correspondent J.J. Green,” John Kirby, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, said the Pentagon is aware of the threat and dealing with it.
Foreign Policythenationalnews.com

US intensifies outreach to Pakistan as withdrawal from Afghanistan nears

The US is intensifying outreach to Pakistan as it moves to complete its troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by September. The White House announced on Monday that National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had met his Pakistani counterpart, Moeed Yusuf, at the weekend. The Sullivan-Yusuf meeting is the most senior in-person encounter...
Foreign Policyamericanmilitarynews.com

Lawmakers scold Pentagon for leaving Afghanistan without ‘over-the-horizon’ plan

The United States could be left with no footprint in Southwest Asia if troops leave Afghanistan before agreements are nailed down with neighboring countries to host American assets, Pentagon officials said Wednesday during a confrontational Congressional hearing that raised concerns with some lawmakers about the military’s ability to respond to terrorist threats.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

US withdrawal from Afghanistan raises concerns over China

New York [US], May 23 (ANI): As the US continues to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan, several voices in Washington, including some from the Biden administration, expressed concern over 'serious consequences' for the region after the Americans leave, especially from China filing a power vacuum created by a 'strategic retrograde' from the war-torn nation.
Militaryalbuquerqueexpress.com

US troops withdrawal: Carnage in Afghanistan continues

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 21 (ANI): Uncertainty reached its peak in the wake of US and NATO troops withdrawal, scheduled to be gone completely by September, violence has been intensified inexorably around Afghanistan. No one can deny the continuous carnage in Afghanistan. Last week was the most-deadly as over 200 people,...
Foreign PolicyVoice of America

US Lawmakers: Success in Afghanistan Depends on Afghans

As U.S. troops begin withdrawing from Afghanistan after two decades of war, U.S. lawmakers questioned top officials this week about the Biden administration's strategy for the region following the end of military involvement. VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill. Produced by: Katherine Gypson.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Groups use Afghanistan withdrawal to push for defense budget cuts | Confederate renaming effort could affect 'hundreds' of military assets | Progressives see 'historic' moment to shift US-Israel relations

Happy Friday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: Lawmakers and outside groups who want to see the defense budget slashed are turning...
Foreign PolicyStars and Stripes

Defense officials confident US can fight terrorism in Afghanistan once forces leave; senators remain skeptical

WASHINGTON — Defense officials on Thursday remained confident the United States can fight terrorism in Afghanistan without troops on the ground in the country, yet some senators were skeptical that the Pentagon’s plan to conduct counterterrorism operations from bases outside the region will be effective. David Helvey, acting assistant defense...
MilitaryCleveland Jewish News

US defense chief underscores Israel’s right to self-defense

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin reiterated to his Israeli counterpart, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, that Israel has a right to defend itself amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas and other terror groups in the Gaza Strip. According to a readout from the Pentagon, Austin “underscored his continued support for...
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Israeli Security Cabinet votes for cease-fire | Senators urge expedited visas for Afghans who helped US troops | Pentagon pushes for more military vaccinations

Happy Thursday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Ellen Mitchell, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Israeli Security Cabinet on Thursday approved plans for a cease-fire with Hamas that...
MilitaryUS News and World Report

US General to Recommend Post-Withdrawal Plan for Afghanistan

ABOARD A U.S. MILITARY AIRCRAFT (AP) — The top U.S. commander for the Middle East said Wednesday he will make recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in early June on how to monitor and fight terrorist groups in Afghanistan from beyond its borders after all American forces withdraw. Gen. Frank...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

US offers reward for American woman missing in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it was offering a $5 million reward for information about an American woman kidnapped in Afghanistan in 2008. Cydney Mizell, a humanitarian aid worker and her driver, Mohammad Hadi, were kidnapped in southern Kandahar province, where Mizell was teaching English and embroidery at a local girl’s school.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Lawmakers express deep doubts about Afghanistan’s future after US withdrawal

TWO FUTURES: Whether Afghanistan can survive and prosper without the presence of thousands of American and international troops and contractors hinges on two unknowns — the ability of the 300,000-strong U.S.-trained and equipped government forces to forestall a Taliban takeover and the willingness of the Taliban to give up their brutal tactics in return for peace and a role in the future government.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US Lawmakers seek continued efforts in Afghanistan

Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Representatives of US House on Wednesday wrote to President Joe Biden, stating that the United States needs a strategy to sustain its Afghan military partners after full withdrawal of troops. In a letter to President, eleven members of the US House of Representatives -- 10...