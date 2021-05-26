newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Breaking: Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's all-time scoring leader, announced Wednesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he's retiring after 24 seasons.

By SportsCenter
tuipster.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. .@KingJames wants to see who threw the popcorn on Russ. Knicks fans after their first playoff win since 2013 🥺. Trends: Knicks. On this day three years ago, a rookie Jayson Tatum put LeBron on a poster 🤯. "This s---...

www.tuipster.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Russ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Kingjames#Philly Trends#Knicks Fans#On This Day#Man#Popcorn#Pocket#Poster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
MLB
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwestplainsdailyquill.net

Record-breaking kicker Adam Vinatieri plans to retire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will...
NFLchatsports.com

Adam Vinatieri Is 'Greatest Kicker of All Time

It's not too often you hear Bill Belichick gush about one of his players ... but not all of his players were Adam Vinatieri. The Patriots head coach raved about the 48-year-old kicker as the G.O.A.T. after he announced his retirement on Wednesday -- and pointed out Vinny's game-winner in the legendary "Tuck Rule" game is the greatest single kick of all time.
NFLBoston Globe

Former Patriots great Adam Vinatieri officially retires from NFL

Adam Vinatieri, who kicked the Patriots to their first three Super Bowl championships, announced his retirement on Wednesday. Vinatieri, who won a fourth Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts, made the announcement on “The Pat McAfee Show.” Vinatieri last played in the NFL with the Colts in 2019 but suffered a season-ending injury that December. He was a free agent during the 2020 season.
NFLPosted by
WXKS Kiss 108

Adam Vinatieri Officially Announces Decision On NFL Future

Adam Vinatieri is officially calling it a career. Vinatieri, 48, retires as the NFL's all-time leading scorer (2,673 points) and a four-time Super Bowl champion, having won three with the New England Patriots and one with the Indianapolis Colts. "By Friday if the paperwork goes in, you heard it here...
NFLRapid City Journal

Central graduate, NFL's leading scorer, Adam Vinatieri, planning to retire

Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL's career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. "By Friday, if...
NFLSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Digest: NFL kicker Vinatieri says he will retire

Adam Vinatieri used his strong leg to become the NFL’s career scoring leader. A surgically repaired left knee apparently will force him out. The 48-year-old former Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots star told former teammate and SiriusXM radio host Pat McAfee that he plans to retire. He hasn’t played...
NFLAberdeen News

Ex-Colt Adam Vinatieri announces his retirement from the NFL

INDIANAPOLIS — The greatest kicker of all time is officially hanging up his shoe. Adam Vinatieri, the man who built his legend on clutch postseason kicks in New England and then cemented it by becoming the NFL’s all-time leading scorer in Indianapolis, is retiring after 24 years in the NFL.
NFLABC6.com

Four-Time Super Bowl Champion Adam Vinatieri Plans To Retire

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NFL career scoring leader Adam Vinatieri is planning to retire. Vinatieri made the announcement on former teammate Pat McAfee’s SiriusXM radio show. The 48-year-old kicker last played in 2019. He had surgery on his left knee and his recovery process was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Vinatieri scored 2,673 points and made 599 field goals, breaking both records previously held by Morten Andersen. Vinatieri also played in 365 regular-season games, second behind Andersen, and is the only player in league history to top the 1,000-point mark with two different franchises — the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts.
NFLFox5 KVVU

Petition started to retire Pat Tillman's number league-wide in the NFL

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of people want former Arizona State University and former Arizona Cardinals football player Pat Tillman's number retired league-wide in the National Football League. A Change.org petition was started earlier this month. The organizer has a goal of only 7,500 signatures. Tillman turned down a $3.6 million contract in 2002 with the Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army. In 2004, his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan and he was killed by friendly fire. With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks coming up in a few months, the petition organizer wants to honor Tillman's service and ultimate sacrifice. "It is my hope that for the rest of time, anytime an unknown person enters an NFL stadium, they will see TILLMAN 40 hanging from the rafters and his story will have to be told and his name will continue to be spoken," the organizer said online.
NFLWISH-TV

Adam Vinatieri retiring after 24-year NFL career

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Longtime Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is calling it a career after 24 seasons in the NFL. Vinatieri announced his retirement during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday. To watch the interview, click here (WARNING: interview includes strong language). The 48-year-old Vinatieri spent his first...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Will Justin Fields be the best Bears QB since Sid Luckman?

Justin Fields hasn’t even taken a snap for the Chicago Bears, yet wondering if he could be their best quarterback since the 1940s and Sid Luckman is a legitimate question. That has more to say about the string of middling quarterbacks the Bears have had since Luckman’s Hall of Fame run than it does Fields’ potential, but it’s something that is being talked about on a national level.
NFLgoingfor2.com

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidate: Michael Pittman

2020 Stats: 40 receptions for 503 yards, 1 TD; 26 rushing yards. Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman started his rookie season slowly, with nine catches (on 12 targets) for 73 yards over the first three games. Then he missed three games after surgery to fix compartment leg syndrome in his calf. Later on, though he didn’t miss any more games, he was considered a close contact to a Colts staff member who tested positive for COVID-19 heading into Week 9 and entered the concussion protocol between Week 16 and 17.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Petition calls for NFL to retire Pat Tillman's No. 40 jersey

Former NFL player Pat Tillman joined the United States Army in May of 2002 following the September 11 attacks, and for his heroic efforts serving the country, there is now a petition calling for the league to retire his No. 40 jersey. As of Monday night, approximately 1,500 people have...
NFLnoontimesports.com

Commentary: Adam Vinatieri Is The NFL’s Best Placekicker Of All-Time

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will always be synonymous with the New England Patriots, but the same could be said for Adam Vinatieri, who announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) yesterday on The Pat McAfee Show. Vinatieri, like Brady and Belichick, helped the Patriots win their first-ever...