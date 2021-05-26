Breaking: Adam Vinatieri, the NFL's all-time scoring leader, announced Wednesday on the "Pat McAfee Show" that he's retiring after 24 seasons.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Thousands of people want former Arizona State University and former Arizona Cardinals football player Pat Tillman's number retired league-wide in the National Football League. A Change.org petition was started earlier this month. The organizer has a goal of only 7,500 signatures. Tillman turned down a $3.6 million contract in 2002 with the Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army. In 2004, his unit was ambushed in Afghanistan and he was killed by friendly fire. With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks coming up in a few months, the petition organizer wants to honor Tillman's service and ultimate sacrifice. "It is my hope that for the rest of time, anytime an unknown person enters an NFL stadium, they will see TILLMAN 40 hanging from the rafters and his story will have to be told and his name will continue to be spoken," the organizer said online.