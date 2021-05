With the release of the brand new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, fans are already asking "where is Spidey?" And somewhat more importantly, "who is Spidey?" With the continued expansion of the Marvel universe and now several different iterations of the character present, fans want to know which Spider-Man would theoretically be present in the universe the Venom sequel is set in. The new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer might have given us a clue.