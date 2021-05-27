newsbreak-logo
Corbin, KY

Dennis Lee Garlic

By Jennifer Benfield
Corbin News Journal
 3 days ago

Dennis Lee Garlic, age 59, husband of Jennifer Witt Garlic of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at his residence. The family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

www.thenewsjournal.net
