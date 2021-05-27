All Vermont State Parks to be open as of Friday

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — All of Vermont’s state parks will be open for the Memorial Day weekend.

Some opened in the beginning of May but by Friday, all 55 Vermont state parks will be open, WCAX-TV reported.

Following a surge in visitors last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, park officials expect to have one of the busiest seasons ever, said state parks director Nate McKeen.

“People understand being outside is one of the safest places to be, and it’s the best place possible for your mental and physical health, and then they get out and see our state parks,” he said.

While many campsites are full and others are going quickly visiting a state park for the day is also an option, said Vermont Forestry Commissioner Michael Snyder.

Day visits make up half of the usage of Vermont State Parks.

“We kind of like to think of our parks as everyone’s lake house, remote camp. You don’t have the property taxes, you don’t have to maintain them, you pay a small fee and you are good to go,” McKeen said.