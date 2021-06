The Corbin Splash Pad opened for the season beginning May 25. The splash pad will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by a parent. There is no charge to use the facility. The splash pad cannot be used for birthday parties as it is for public use only.