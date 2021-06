In a pretty bummer year that was 2020, we found some enjoyment in Yellowstone being filmed around Darby, Hamilton, and Missoula. It was pretty cool to have the show be local, have the chance to apply as an extra on the show, and try and catch a glimpse of Kevin Costner and the gang as they filmed around the area. We thought the new season of Yellowstone was wrapped and ready to roll. But over the last two weeks, the Facebook page the show uses to book extras has been looking for locals. It seems the snowy weather moved in a bit too sudden last fall and they weren't able to quite finish all the scenes that needed to be shot.