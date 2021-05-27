newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Real estate bidding wars: Homebuyers increasingly willing to pay above asking price

By Aleix Veiga
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The red-hot U.S. housing market is widening the gap between what a home is objectively worth and what eager buyers are willing to pay for it. Fierce competition amid an ultralow inventory of homes on the market is fueling bidding wars, prompting a growing share of would-be buyers to sweeten offers well above what sellers are asking. Home prices have rocketed to new highs and many homes are selling for more than their appraised value.

www.chicagotribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Tucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Housing Sales#Home Prices#Home Buyers#Real Estate Prices#Competitive Bidding#Zillow#Nar#Senate#Republicans#Capitol#Corelogic#Homebuyers#Would Be Buyers#Bidding Wars#List Price#Sellers#Housing Markets#Comparable Homes#U S Homes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Maine StateRegister Citizen

Home sales continue surge in Maine as prices also climb

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Home sales in Maine have continued to surge in spring. Maine home sales increased by more than a third in April compared to a year ago, the Portland Press Herald reported. The median sales price also increased by more than a sixth, the paper reported. The...
Real EstatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With The Most Foreclosures

The real estate prices in the U.S. have hockey sticked in the last year. People have left large cities, particularly on the East and West Coasts as the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed them to work from home. Many have found less expensive communities with better quality of life. Prices in some central parts of New […]
Verona, NJmyveronanj.com

Real Estate: 6 New Listings, 0 Open Houses, 1 Price Change

Memorial Day weekend isn’t typically a weekend for open houses in Verona real estate, and this weekend is no different. There are, however, six new listings ranging from condos in large and small buildings to single-family houses. Here’s what’s happening from lowest priced to highest in each:. NEW LISTINGS. 421...
MarketsPosted by
Millionacres

Top Real Estate Trends for June 2021

Real estate has long been the go-to investment for those looking to build long-term wealth for generations. Let us help you navigate this asset class by signing up for our comprehensive real estate investing guide. *By submitting your email you consent to us keeping you informed about updates to our...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Real Estate newsletter: Home prices hit an all-time high

Welcome back to the Real Estate newsletter, where, at risk of sounding like a broken record, I am once again required to inform you that the market is hot — really hot. In fact, it’s record-breakingly hot, according to April housing data. Last month, Southern California home prices soared to an all-time high, with the median hitting $655,000. That’s a 20.2% increase year over year; you’d have to go back to the Obama presidency to find the last increase of more than 20%.
Real Estatebostonagentmagazine.com

NAR: Pending home sales slide in April on tight inventory

Pending home sales slid 4.4% between March and April as record-low inventory continued to drag down transactions, the National Association of Realtors reported, citing its Pending Home Sales Index. Year over year, however, the index was up 51.7% to 106.2, the NAR said in a press release. The index is...
Real Estatebuckeyebusinessreview.com

Jf Real Estate

The exploding demand has led consumers to desperately bid up the costs of available properties, sending house costs soaring. House prices in all the major native real estate markets continue to rise. The demand is really high, and the provision and inventory are deficient. Despite the drop in residence sales housing market continues sturdy at the equal time as mortgage rates tick as a lot as the highest ranges this year amid rising long-term bond yields. The housing market has been struggling to maintain up with the demand for the previous decade. The median sales worth of an current residence has risen 17.2% from last 12 months they usually have elevated even more in some areas of the country.
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

Demand Propels Home Prices Upward

Short supply spells greater seller profit at the closing table as homes continue to sell at a record clip. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021 No Comments. This...
Marketspropertyindustryeye.com

Buyers are making offers on homes before viewing amid booming market

A growing number of property buyers are making offers on homes before viewing them in order to gain a competitive edge in what has been described as a ‘mad’ housing market. BBC Wales Live reports that many estate agents in the Wales are selling properties within hours of listing them,...
Real Estatemelvillereview.com

Wharton Real Estate Division

Work for City government or City Public Schools, discover out about an internship opportunity or find out about workforce development and profession training choices. Did you realize that ACPS is one of the most various college techniques within the country? Our college students come from more Property than eighty different nations, converse greater than 60 languages, and characterize a myriad of ethnic and cultural groups. The Alexandria Library is an educational, consumer-oriented service establishment offering free public entry to recorded data and concepts.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

MBA, U/W, AE, Construction Lending Jobs; Multimedia, Jumbo, Warehouse, Rental Products; Lenders React to GSE Changes

Traffic is already bad out there! Here’s a sign on a beekeeper’s truck: “If you see me running, things have gone poorly, and you should run too.” Life throws us plenty of surprises, and has plenty of non-mortgage stuff. Thank you to Jeremy P. for passing along this article on the “50 Oldest Restaurants in Each State.” Did you know that America’s top hundred landowners now control an area as large as the state of Florida, and that their accumulation of property has increased by fifty percent since 2007? While we’re on land and its use, Indiana’s Carol K. reminded me that self-storage is a notably American phenomenon: 90% of the world's self-storage inventory is in the U.S., about 1 in 10 US households are customers, and self-storage units take up 1.9 billion square feet, roughly 33-000 football fields. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here, this week’s is sponsored by Shamrock Home Loans and features an interview by me of CEO Dean Harrington discussing how Shamrock communicates with its workforce with an emphasis on morale.)
Real Estateappraisalbuzz.com

The Best Markets For Residential Property Investors

Property data analysts pinpoint parts of the country that are proving most friendly for real estate investors looking to purchase a home. 2021 promises to be a big year for the appraisal profession. The coronavirus pandemic forced appraisers to quickly adapt, and we had to tackle a. February 1, 2021...
Economyrealclearmarkets.com

Why We're Taking On Zillow In Its Own Backyard

Zillow made home shopping easier with its ubiquitous search tools. But the Seattle-based company recently broke with its long-time role as an independent platform when it joined the National Association of Realtors (NAR) and agreed to follow the powerful trade group’s rules. Many of those rules prop up the legacy models of NAR’s own members at the expense of consumers who are forced to pay thousands—if not, tens of thousands of dollars—in excessive realtor commissions every time they buy and sell a home.
Real EstatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Homebuyers Squeezed As Western States See Prices Double Or More In Last Decade

This time last year, amid the pandemic lockdown, Marissa Lovell's landlord offered to sell Lovell her current rental house in Boise, Idaho, for $256,000. Lovell and her fiancé are first-time homebuyers — she's a freelance writer and publicist for a local music festival, and he's an arborist. So it took them until July to get all their paperwork together and loan secured. By then, her landlord had raised the asking price to $300,000. Today, one year later, it's for sale for almost $400,000.