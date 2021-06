Memorial Day Weekend offers area residents a number of activities to kick off the summer season. Katelyn Rose is coming home after spending weeks recovering and rehabilitating from a car accident earlier this year. Her motorcade leaves the Auglaize County Fairgrounds today (Thursday) at 6 p.m. You are invited to welcome her home by lining the parade route along West Auglaize Street and Bellefontaine Street from Water Street to the truck stop.