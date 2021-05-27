Smash Into Summer With Slinger Bag

Summer brings out the hot weather clothing as well as bags and shoes so today I’m sharing some fun things that I found online that you might like too. I love a good summer straw bag and easy breezy sandals to make a summer outfit cool and stylish. It’s already heating up way too much in Georgia and we’ve already hit 90 degrees which is not making me too happy. We have 3 months of hot, hot weather coming and it just wilts me. But these items are cool and casual so enjoy browsing! I think all of these are cute as can be. I have some shoes similar to a few of these.