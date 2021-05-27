Cancel
Tennis

Smash Into Summer With Slinger Bag

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlinger Bag is the ultimate summer essential item to brush up on your skills after a long winter. The first truly portable and affordable tennis ball launcher, Slinger Bag is the perfect partner for tennis enthusiasts, amateurs and professionals to practice their favorite drills in their local parks, driveways, or club. Slinger Bag is the 24-7 tennis companion that can easily be wheeled whenever and wherever you need it most. During a time where tennis is growing rapidly, Slinger can keep your skills up to par for your next match.

Tennissgbonline.com

Patrick Mouratoglou Joins Slinger Bag’s Global Ambassador Team

Slinger Bag Inc. announced that tennis coach and sports commentator, Patrick Mouratoglou will join the brand’s Ambassador team led by Tommy Haas, former ATP No. 2 ranked player and Olympic silver medalist, who was named Chief Ambassador earlier this year. The team also includes doubles tennis players Bob and Mike...
