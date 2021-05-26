newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Tuipster. Find top tweets.

By SpaceX
tuipster.com
 5 days ago

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. An overdue reminder of what can happen when you go to the Moon. The Earth's colors, from the city lights to the hues of an orbital sunrise, show just how vivid our planet is when pictured from the space station. More pix...

www.tuipster.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R. Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#American#Mensa#Sign Language#Javascript#Time#Periodic Table#Liftoff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kamala Harrisfreetheanimal.com

Dealing With The Blog Members

This email is only to the few hundred of you, but the Membership is growing daily. There are two things on my mind this morning. Since you’re already a member let me just get right to it. You can handle it. I’d like to send out a quick email as...
TV & Videostexasmetronews.com

The Celebrity Interview: That Celebrity Interview Lillian Vasquez

I invited style expert, and author Lillian Vazquez into the Valder Beebe Show studios. Lilliana is a trailblazing interviewer, style expert and author. The enterprising star has curated a career that began from a small blog, to being seen by millions daily on numerous nationwide platforms and morning talk shows. Lilliana has always been passionate about giving back and actively advocates on issues such as education, health, immigration and economic empowerment. She also embraces and welcomes her responsibility as a role model for others in the Latinx community who aspire to work in television.
Sciencearxiv.org

Origin of band flatness and constraints of higher Chern numbers

Flat bands provide a natural platform for emergent electronic states beyond Landau paradigm. Among those of particular importance are flat Chern bands, including bands of higher Chern numbers ($C$$>$$1$). We introduce a new framework for band flatness through wave functions, and classify the existing isolated flat bands in a "periodic table" according to tight binding features and wave function properties. Our flat band categorization encompasses seemingly different classes of flat bands ranging from atomic insulators to perfectly flat Chern bands and Landau Levels. The perfectly flat Chern bands satisfy Berry curvature condition $F_{xy} = \text{Tr} \, \mathcal G_{ij}$ which on the tight-binding level is fulfilled only for infinite-range models. Most of the natural Chern bands fall into category of $C=1$; the complexity of creating higher-$C$ flat bands is beyond the current technology. This is due to the breakdown of the microscopic stability for higher-$C$ flatness, seen atomistically e.g. in the increase of the hopping range bound as $\propto$$\sqrt{C} a$. Within our new formalism, we indicate strategies for bypassing higher-$C$ constraints and thus dramatically decreasing the implementation complexity.
Petsbobfm.co.uk

The Youtuber has been caught flying a dog with helium balloons

These days, everything creates a “scene”. The digital world helps to consume content quickly and by thousands of people from all over the world. Recently police have arrested a popular YouTuber who decided to fly a dog with helium balloons. watching video. The Youtube dog was rescued from the second...
Religionh-net.org

Online Lecture by Eric Swanson on Modern Japanese Buddhism, June 4th

Western Washington University's Department of Global Humanities and Religions will be hosting an online lecture by Prof. Eric Swanson of Loyola Marymount University entitled, “Conquering Evil and Peace of Mind: Negotiating Salvation in Esoteric Buddhism in Meiji Japan," on Friday, June 4 from 4:00 to 5:15 pm, PDT. Please register...
Entertainmentfoxwilmington.com

What does ‘woke’ mean?

Aside from being the past participle of wake, for decades, it meant conscious and aware – but the slang word has come to represent an embrace of progressive activism, as well. Merriam-Webster added the word to its dictionary in 2017, defining it as, “aware of and actively attentive to important...
Scienceinfluencive.com

Professor Gupta Illuminates the Zero Value of Quantum Gravity: The Project Vipin

Quantum gravity is one of the hottest topics in science today and has proven to be one of the most challenging concepts to mathematically model and empirically study. Quantum gravity is the topic of my conversation today with Professor Vipin Gupta, who is publishing 12 books in 2021 under Project VIPIN, Vastly Integrated Processes inside Nature. He has already published four books: What is Divine Energy, What is Present Reality, Is Present Reality, and Is Divine Energy.Two more, What is Consciousness and What is Para-Consciousness, are on their way.
Minoritieshistoryofyesterday.com

The Culture Where Darker Skinned Children Are Born With Blond Hair

W — hile most black people have natural black or dark brownish hair, you’d agree with me that it’s quite unusual to see a dark-skinned person with naturally blond hair as that’s commonly found amongst Americans and Europeans. This is a factor that makes the Melanesian people unique. The Melanesians.
TV Seriesdailysoapdish.com

‘90 Day Fiancé’ Spoilers: Elizabeth’s Father Chuck & Potthasts’ Slumlord Shady Business Dealings Exposed!

‘90 Day Fiancé’: We all know Elizabeth Potthast’s family is the worst, but their tenants have been saying it for years. Currently featured on season 6 of Happily Ever After, Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet and Libby’s family—father, Chuck and siblings, Becky, Jenn and Charlie have featured heavily on three 90 Day seasons. Every time the same played out issues arise and every time fans take to social media to trash the family.
Minoritiespshares.org

Skewering Workplace Racism in The Other Black Girl

In Zakiya Dalila Harris’s debut novel, The Other Black Girl, Nella Rogers is a young black editorial assistant at Wagner Books, an esteemed publishing company in New York City with a penchant for only hiring “Very Specific People who came from a Very Specific Box”—the majority of Wagner’s staff is white, middle class, and blissfully ignorant about race. Nella, the only black girl in the office, has to straddle two cultures and mute her blackness at work just enough to be accepted. As her best friend, Malaika, says to her, “You broke in all those white people at Wagner. You’ve been preparing them not to say dumb shit in meeting for two whole years.” Nella had to “break in” her white coworkers to protect herself from their microaggressions, and from their persistence in being color blind. This is the duality of black life in America—teaching white people how not to be racist while experiencing their racism.