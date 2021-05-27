newsbreak-logo
Jeffersonville bank robbery suspect arrested

By BROOKE MCAFEE brooke.mcafee@newsandtribune.com
The Evening News
JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Police Department has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a Chase bank on East 10th Street this morning.

Derrick Staser, 46, of New Castle, is in police custody on a robbery charge, according to JPD Lt. Isaac Parker.

Police were dispatched to the Chase Mortgage at the corner of East 10th Street and Springdale Drive around 9 a.m. this morning.

The suspect was the first customer of the day and reportedly gave a note demanding money to a teller at the bank. There was no indication that the suspect was armed with any weapons, according to Parker.

The suspect took the money and fled the bank. Parker said a deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office heard the description of the Staser on his radio and called JPD after locating someone who matched the description.

JPD officers apprehended Staser a couple blocks away from the bank at East 10th Street and Sharon Drive.

“When he robbed the bank, he did obtain an undisclosed amount of money, and a portion of that money was recovered,” Parker said.

