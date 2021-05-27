M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ Trailer Brings Thrills and Chills
Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s supernatural thriller “Old,” which is set to hit theaters on July 23. After a group of travelers finds the body of a dead woman on a beach that swiftly decomposes, they begin to realize that there is something mysterious about this seemingly idyllic vacation destination. Hence the film’s title, the chilling trailer shows all of the characters on the beach aging rapidly as they try to find a way to escape the island’s treacherous curse. The film is an adaptation of “Sandcastle,” a 2010 graphic novel written by Pierre Oscar Lévy and illustrated by Frederik Peeters.variety.com