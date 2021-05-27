newsbreak-logo
Grealish tells Villa he can convince exciting 90-goal striker to sign up

By James Marshment
TEAMtalk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAston Villa have reportedly been given hope they can win the race to sign Tammy Abraham this summer – thanks to Jack Grealish. Abraham, 23, has fallen down the Stamford Bridge pecking order since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm. He has made 12 starts among 22 Premier League appearances this term but the majority of those came prior to the German arriving. And the man with six England caps even bagged a hat-trick in the FA Cup against Luton Town just before Tuchel’s appointment.

