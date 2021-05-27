Cancel
Longevity

Three years younger in just eight weeks? A new study suggests yes!

EurekAlert
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA groundbreaking clinical trial shows we can reduce biological age (as measured by the Horvath 2013 DNAmAge clock) by more than three years in only eight weeks with diet and lifestyle through balancing DNA methylation. A first-of-its-kind, peer-reviewed study provides scientific evidence that lifestyle and diet changes can deliver immediate...

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
Longevity
New York City, NYbeckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 immunity may last years, 2 studies suggest

COVID-19 immunity persists for at least a year, perhaps even a lifetime, according to two recent studies, The New York Times reported May 26. The first study, published in Nature May 24, involved 77 people who were infected with COVID-19 about a year earlier and had since recovered. Researchers focused on memory B cells, which retain a memory of the virus, and found that while the antibody levels in the participants' blood samples dropped in the months after infection, memory B cells lingered in the bone marrow, ready to produce antibodies as needed.
Lifestyleeasyhealthoptions.com

Lifestyle changes that reversed aging 3 years in just 8 weeks

Who wouldn’t want to roll back the clock and reverse aging to feel better and live longer? But is turning back your biological age even possible? And if so, is it something you can do yourself? Or would you have to turn yourself into a lab rat in order to make it happen?
ScienceSmithonian

Study Suggests 150 Years May Be the Human Lifespan’s Upper Limit

A new study suggests there may be a hard limit on human longevity, reports Live Science's Rebecca Sohn. That upper limit, according to the study published this week in the journal Nature Communications, is somewhere between 120 and 150 years old. At that advanced age, the researchers say the human...
Mental HealthIFLScience

Inhaling Laughing Gas For One Hour Can Relieve Depression For Weeks, Study Suggests

Nitrous oxide, otherwise known as laughing gas, may represent a new weapon in the fight against depression after a study found that inhaling the heady substance for just one hour produces lasting improvements in patients who have failed to respond to other treatments. Appearing in the journal Science Translational Medicine, the new research suggests that low doses of the gas are sufficient to produce a significant therapeutic effect, with none of the undesirable side-effects associated with higher doses.
Sciencecannabisnewsworld.com

Mice study suggests this synthetic cannabinoid can reduce essential tremor

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have found that injecting mice with a specific synthetic cannabinoid activates the support cells of their spinals cord and brains, thereby helping to reduce essential tremor (ET). “We discovered that an injection with the cannabinoid WIN55,212-2 into the spinal cord turns on the astrocytes in the spinal cord and prompts them to release the substance adenosine, which subsequently reduces nerve activity and, thus, the undesired shaking,” explains Jean-François Perrier, study leader and an associate professor with the university’s Department of Neuroscience. Previous research into medical cannabis has focused on the nerve cells, the so-called neurons, according to the university statement. Can the body’s endocannabinoids fight intestinal infections? This research suggests they can How does cannabis impact mental health? Are fish the key to faster medical cannabis tests? Although the most recent investigation focused on disease ET, “the cannabinoid might also have a beneficial effect on sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, for example, which also cause involuntary shaking,” Perrier suggests. The spinal cord is responsible for most movements, both voluntary and spontaneous. Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that can affect almost any part of the body, although most often the hands, resulting in involuntary and rhythmic shaking, according to the Mayo Clinic . While not usually a dangerous condition, it most commonly occurs in people aged 40 and older, “typically worsens over time and can be severe in some people.” ET-related involuntary shaking, Perrier notes, “can be extremely inhibitory and seriously reduce the patient’s quality of life.” In a paper , Dr. Adrian Handforth of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System writes “we have confirmed with personal observation worsening of tremor in a patient without marijuana compared to when he was using it. More recently, we observed a patient who had virtual elimination…
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Fear Response in Babies May Be Shaped by Their Gut Microbiome, Study Reveals

The more we find out about the human microbiome, the more we discover just how many facets of our existence are influenced by the invisible microscopic organisms that dwell inside us. This mysterious and complicated relationship goes back to our earliest moments, and doesn't just affect our health, but also seemingly our emotions and behavior too. Now, scientists have found that even the fear response in infants could be partially determined by the makeup of bacteria living inside the human gut. In a new study, scientists found babies with less balanced gut microbiomes – reflecting greater abundances of certain bacteria in the gut...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Researchers find brain alterations in obese children

Obesity is generally linked to poor eating habits and the availability of tasty, high-calorie foods. However, a new study led by researchers from the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Research Unit in the Department of Radiology at Hospital del Mar and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a center supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has found that more elements are involved.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Largest-ever pre-adolescent brain activation study reveals cognitive function maps

Youth brain activation data from the largest longitudinal neuroimaging study to date provides valuable new information on the cognitive processes and brain systems that underlie adolescent development and might contribute to mental and physical health challenges in adulthood. The study published today online in Nature Neuroscience. Because of the notable...
KidsNews-Medical.net

Around 5% of children develop long COVID-19 symptoms, suggests new study

Several studies have reported that coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) appears to leave a prolonged mark on those affected by it. Often called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (PASC) or long COVID. This may indicate a significant need for long-term medical care, increasing the healthcare burden due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the pathogen that causes COVID-19.
HealthMic

Magic mushrooms could treat depression better than some medications, a new study suggests

Psychedelics have been an alluring subject of research for a while now, especially because of their promise in treating mental health conditions that don’t respond to currently available options. Recent research findings add to growing evidence that psilocybin — the psychedelic compound in magic mushrooms — could treat depression when combined with therapy. In a clinical trial, psilocybin worked as well as a commonly used antidepressant.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Lose This Feeling, It May Be an Early Sign of Dementia, Study Says

The earliest signs of dementia may not necessarily show up as the kinds of symptoms you might expect. In fact, some red flags that may present themselves when the condition first begins to develop can sometimes be mistaken for another ailment. But according to a study, it may be an early sign of dementia if you lose this one feeling. Read on to see which symptom you should be aware of.
AnimalsEurekAlert

New study suggests falcons have natural 'eye makeup' to improve hunting ability

Dark 'eyeliner' feathers of peregrine falcons act as sun shields to improve the birds' hunting ability, a new scientific study suggests. Scientists have long speculated that falcons' eye markings improve their ability to target fast-moving prey, like pigeons and doves, in bright sunlight. Now research suggests these markings have evolved according to the climate; the sunnier the bird's habitat, the larger and darker are the tell-tale dark 'sun-shade' feathers.
ScienceEurekAlert

DNA methylation changes and characteristics in neurons of bipolar disorder patients

A research collaboration based in Kumamoto University, Japan has revealed the DNA methylation status of gene transcriptional regulatory regions in the frontal lobes of patients with bipolar disorder (BD). The regions with altered DNA methylation status were significantly enriched in genomic regions which were reported to be genetically related to BD. These findings are expected to advance the understanding of the pathogenesis of BD and the development of therapeutic drugs targeting epigenetic conditions.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Study shows hydroxychloroquine and zinc treatments increased coronavirus survival rate by almost three times

A new study shows that the controversial drug hydroxychloroquine touted by former President Donald Trump increased the survival rate of severely ill coronavirus patients. The observational study, published by medRxiv, found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, along with zinc, could increase the coronavirus survival rate by as much as nearly 200% if distributed at higher doses to ventilated patients with a severe version of the illness.