Avalanche Signs Trent Miner

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed goaltender Trent Miner to a three-year, entry-level contract. Miner, 20, started the 2020-21 campaign on an amateur tryout agreement with the American Hockey League's Colorado Eagles while awaiting the start of the Western Hockey League season. He produced a 2-3-1 record with a 2.86 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage with the Eagles and earned his first professional shutout on Feb. 27 against Tucson. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound netminder returned to the Vancouver Giants for the beginning of the WHL season and finished with a 7-8-0 record, 2.16 goals-against average and .915 save percentage in 15 games. Miner was tied for fourth in the league in goals-against average, and his four shutouts were tied for first among all WHL goaltenders.

