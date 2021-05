There has been a recent video which has been got to the notice of many of the people as a dancer was performing on the streets was sucker-punched by a guy naming Cedric Moore who has been declared as guilty for what he has done and has been charged with second-degree assault which was captured in one of the cameras in Cape Girardeau and the video was captured a year ago but this been going viral recently due to which the person has been punished for what his bad deed, the assault was more severe as the person he attacked was just 12 years old and above he punched the kid for no reason.