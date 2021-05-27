newsbreak-logo
Morocco escalates row with Spain over Western Sahara

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

RABAT (Reuters) - Morocco’s ambassador to Madrid on Thursday said press comments by the Spanish foreign minister undermined Moroccan territorial integrity and Rabat “would act accordingly”, escalating a row that contributed to a migrant crisis in Spain’s North African enclave.

Morocco withdrew ambassador Karima Benyaich from Madrid last week for consultations over Spain’s decision to host Brahim Ghali, head of the Western Sahara Polisario independence group, for medical treatment without informing Rabat.

It also appeared to relax border controls with the Spanish enclave of Ceuta leading thousands of migrants to cross, a move seen as retaliation for Spain’s hosting of Ghali.

Morocco regards Western Sahara as part of its own territory. The Algeria-backed Polisario seeks an independent state in the territory, where Spain was colonial ruler until 1975.

Benyaich did not specify which comments by Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya had angered Morocco. However, a diplomatic source in Rabat pointed to an interview in La Razon last week.

Laya was quoted in the interview saying Ghali’s arrival in Spain was not secret “but discreet” and adding that it was a decision for Spain to make.

Separately, Ghali, who has been hospitalised with COVID-19 in Logrono in the Rioja region, will attend a high court hearing remotely next Tuesday from hospital, his lawyer’s office said.

Morocco has said that it may sever ties with Spain if Ghali left the country the same way he entered without a trial.

Reuters

Reuters

Related
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Madrid Says Western Sahara Independence Leader Must Answer Legal Case in Spain

MADRID (Reuters) - A Western Sahara independence leader at the centre of a diplomatic dispute between Rabat and Madrid must answer legal charges in Spain before leaving the country, Spain said on Sunday. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said last month that Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali had arrived...
ImmigrationPosted by
WDBO

Spain returns 6,600 to Morocco, families look for loved ones

CEUTA, Spain — (AP) — Officials in Ceuta, a Spanish enclave in North Africa, faced complications Friday in reuniting worried Moroccan parents with hundreds of children and teenagers swept up in a diplomatic standoff between Madrid and Rabat over migration and the disputed territory of Western Sahara. So far, authorities...
Immigrationwincountry.com

Spain accuses Morocco of ‘blackmail’ over Ceuta migrant surge

MADRID (Reuters) – Spain’s defence minister accused Morocco of “blackmail” on Thursday over its passivity in the face of a surge in migrant arrivals in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta earlier this week. The rush of migrants began on Monday when Morocco appeared to loosen border controls, a move widely...
ImmigrationVoice of America

Spain Says Flood of Migrants from Morocco is 'Serious Crisis'

MADRID - Spain's prime minister flew to the country's North African enclave Tuesday to contain a migration crisis with neighboring Morocco after 6,000 migrants swam or walked over the border. Spain deployed troops and extra police to repel crowds who were trying to get around security fences from Morocco into...
EuropeDerrick

Spain, Morocco square off after 6,000 migrants arrive by sea

MADRID (AP) — Spain faced a humanitarian and diplomatic crisis Tuesday after thousands of Moroccans took advantage of relaxed border controls in their nation to swim or paddle in inflatable boats onto European soil. By Tuesday morning, around 6,000 people had crossed the border into the Spanish city of Ceuta...
ImmigrationPosted by
AFP

Spain steps up pressure on Morocco after record migrant influx

Spain stepped up diplomatic pressure on Rabat Tuesday as its prime minister flew into Ceuta, vowing to "restore order" in the North African enclave after a record 8,000 migrants reached its beaches from Morocco. With diplomatic ties already strained between the two nations over a political spat linked to Western Sahara, Spain's top diplomat summoned Morocco's ambassador to express her "displeasure" after thousands of migrants were able to enter the enclave as Moroccan security forces turned a blind eye. "I reminded (the ambassador) that border control has been and must continue to be the joint responsibility of Spain and Morocco," Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya told journalists. Soon after, Morocco's foreign ministry said it had recalled its ambassador from Spain.
ImmigrationInternational Business Times

Tensions Ease On Spain-Morocco Border But Migrant Row Rankles

The seas were calm along the Moroccan-Spanish frontier late Wednesday with no sign of swimmers trying to reach Spain's north African Ceuta enclave after a record 8,000 arrivals in just one day. Spanish authorities were caught by surprise when large numbers of people began flooding across the frontier on Monday...
Worldkfgo.com

Analysis: Morocco’s tougher stance emboldened by U.S. Sahara move

RABAT (Reuters) – The United States’ recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara last year has emboldened Rabat to take a harder line with European states on the issue – an approach manifested in the migrant crisis with Spain this week. A senior Moroccan minister on Tuesday justified...
Immigrationwcn247.com

Spain returns over 6,600 migrants to Morocco in border spat

CEUTA, Spain (AP) — Spain says it has returned to Morocco over 6,600 of the more than 8,000 migrants who swam or jumped over border fences into one of Spain's enclaves in North Africa this week. No fresh arrivals were recorded for the second day in a row in Ceuta, the Spanish city at the center of a diplomatic row with Morocco. In nearby Melilla, another Spanish enclave in North Africa, security forces on both sides repelled groups of youths attempting the border crossing, with a few dozen making it in. Relations between the Mediterranean neighbours have dipped to a low over Spain’s decision in April to grant entry for medical treatment to a rebel leader fighting Morocco for Western Sahara’s independence.
ImmigrationVoice of America

Migrant Surge on Spain-Morocco Border Brings More Suffering

FNIDEQ, MOROCCO - Desperate teenagers and jobless men from Morocco's coastal towns, its mountainous east or even farther away converged on the border town of Fnideq this week, part of an extraordinary mass effort to swim or scale barbed-wire fences to get into Spain for a chance at a new life.
Politicsjack1065.com

Portugal hopes for deal on EU military mission to Mozambique by June

LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal hopes a proposed European Union military training mission to Mozambique, intended to help the southern African country tackle Islamist insurgents, will be approved by June, Defence Minister Joao Cravinho said on Friday. He told reporters his country was prepared to provide 50% of the mission, but...
Europekfgo.com

Morocco urges Spain to open investigation into Polisario chief

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco on Saturday urged Spain to open an investigation into the circumstances of a Western Sahara independence leader’s arrival in the country for medical treatment and explain its findings to Rabat. Madrid should explain “the conditions, circumstances and connivances that led to the fraudulent entry of this...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Greek PM calls for improved ties with Turkey

ATHENS, Greece — Greece’s prime minister said Friday his country is seeking improved ties with neighbor and longtime foe Turkey, but that the onus is on Turkey to refrain from what he called “provocations, illegal actions and aggressive rhetoric.”. Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments came ahead of a visit to Athens next...
PoliticsArkansas Online

Spain moves to halt influx at Morocco

CEUTA, Spain -- Spain deployed its military to the Moroccan border Tuesday and expelled nearly half of the thousands of migrants who jumped fences or swam onto European soil over two days after Morocco loosened border controls during a deepening diplomatic spat. Overwhelmed soldiers separated the adults from the young...
Businesssandiegouniontribune.com

German chosen to lead powerful international body in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina — A German diplomat was chosen Thursday to head a powerful international body in Bosnia that oversees implementation of a 1995 peace agreement that ended a devastating war in the Balkan country. The Office of the High Representative said in a statement that its new leader is Christian...