Eric Carle, Author and Illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Dies at 91

By Ashley Boucher
Parents Magazine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Carle, author and illustrator of the iconic children's book The Very Hungry Caterpillar, has died. He was 91. Publisher Penguin Kids announced Carle's death on Twitter, Wednesday. "It is with heavy hearts that we share that Eric Carle, author & illustrator of The Very Hungry Caterpillar and many other...

