newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Mom of Late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick Pushing GOP to Back Jan. 6 Panel

By Jeffrey Rodack
NewsMax.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mother of a Capitol Police officer who died the day after the U.S. Capitol breach is pushing Republican senators to support the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 incident. Brian Sicknick died of a stroke on Jan. 7, with a coroner ruling it natural causes....

www.newsmax.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mike Crapo
Person
John Barrasso
Person
Bill Cassidy
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Harry Dunn
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Mitt Romney
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capitol Police#Republican Lawmakers#Republican Senators#Gop Congress#Cops Police#Cnn#Democrats#Senate#Air Force#Commission#Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

GOP foils creation of Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON – Senate Republicans on Friday blocked creation of a bipartisan panel to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, displaying continuing party loyalty to former President Donald Trump and firm determination to shift the political focus away from the violent insurrection by his GOP supporters. The Senate...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Georgia Recorder

Senate GOP filibuster blocks panel to probe Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked consideration of a bill creating a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate what happened leading up to and during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. Legislation to form an investigatory panel into that attack passed the House of Representatives earlier this month, with 35 House Republicans joining Democrats in […] The post Senate GOP filibuster blocks panel to probe Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Congress & CourtsKTVZ

Mother of fallen Capitol Police officer asks GOP senators to support January 6 commission but changes few minds

The mother of fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick met with more than a dozen Republican senators Thursday, urging them to vote to establish a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection. But even after those meetings, which two sources familiar said were cordial, most of the senators told her they wouldn’t be changing their minds, likely leaving the commission short of the 10 Republican votes needed to pass.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

GOP Senators Reject Pleas From Fallen Capitol Cop’s Mom to Back Riot Commission, Says Report

Several Republican senators looked the mom of fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick in the eye on Thursday and told her they will vote against setting up a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection that preceded his death. According to CNN, Gladys Sicknick held meetings with more than a dozen Republican senators to urge them to back the bill to establish the commission when it goes to a Senate vote on Friday—but most told her that she would not be able to change their minds. A source said to be familiar with the meetings told the network that they were “very hard” on Sicknick and her son’s girlfriend, Sandra Garza, who were both wearing necklaces containing the fallen Capitol Police officer’s ashes. Sicknick is reportedly struggling to understand why Republicans are against the commission, with her saying at one point in the day: “How can they not be doing the right thing?” According to CNN, 13 GOP senators declined to meet with her.
Congress & Courtswvpress.org

U.S. Senator Capito, Senate GOP present infrastructure counteroffer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Republicans, led by U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, presented President Joe Biden Thursday with a counteroffer to the White House’s compromise on his massive infrastructure package. Capito, the ranking member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, held a press conference Thursday morning on...
Congress & CourtsLos Angeles Daily News

These 11 senators skipped the Jan. 6 commission vote

Senate Republicans blocked a bill on Friday to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot. The vote on the January 6 commission was 54 to 35, showing the bill had a bipartisan majority of support with six Republicans voting with Democrats. However, the bill needed 60 votes to advance.
Congress & Courtslincolnnewsnow.com

Senate GOP blocks bipartisan commission into Capitol attack

A crucial Senate vote on a bill to create an independent inquiry to investigate the deadly January 6 Capitol Hill riot failed, falling short of the 10 Republican votes needed to advance and illustrating GOP efforts to move on from the insurrection that left five people dead and injured 140 police officers. CNN's Ryan Nobles has the details.
NFLPosted by
The Hill

9 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

Democratic control of Congress will be on the line next year as Republicans look to claw their way back into power after a disappointing 2020 election that cost them the White House and their Senate majority. But despite the conventional wisdom that the party of a new president tends to...
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Alabama’s Richard Shelby among 11 senators who did not vote on Jan. 6 commission

Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama was one of 11 U.S. senators who did not vote on a bill to create a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Republicans in the Senate on Friday, using the filibuster, blocked the bill, which needed 60 votes to advance, Newsweek reported. The vote was 54-35, with six Republicans joining Democrats voting in favor of advancing the bill.