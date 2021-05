Although Toyota may be lacking all-electric vehicles (for now at least), it has no shortage of SUVs and crossovers. There's literally a size for everyone, ranging from the Toyota C-HR to the Land Cruiser. One more will be added to that list in the very near future. There have been several reports indicating sightings of camouflaged Toyota Corolla Cross testing in the US. The name should sound somewhat familiar because it was revealed almost exactly a year ago as an overseas model for Thailand.