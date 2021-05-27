On This Date: George Strait Releases His First Career Number One Single, “Fool Hearted Memory” In 1982

George Strait has been known to put out a hit single or two… hundred.

With over 60 number one singles in his career, he’s the all-time leader in country music number ones, and rightfully so, has been crowned the undisputed King of country music.

And on this date, nearly 40 years ago, that monstrous run of number one singles began. On May 27th, 1982, George Strait released a little ditty called, “Fool Hearted Memory.”

Written by Byron Hill and Blake Mevis, “Fool Hearted Memory” was released the first single from his sophomore studio album, Strait from the Heart. By summer it topped the Billboard Country charts, jumpstarting a run unlike we’ve ever seen in country music

It was even featured on the soundtrack of the feature film, The Soldier, a Cold War action flick that even featured George in a cameo appearance. Maybe this is what inspired his brief acting career, you remember Dusty in Pure Country?

The First of Many

Of course, George would follow that hit up with “Marina del Rey” and “Amarillo By Morning,” both of which failed to top the charts. But the final single off Strait From The Heart, “A Fire I Can’t Put Out,” would find the top of the charts in 1983.

George followed up that single with four straight number ones including “You Look So Good in Love,” “Right Or Wrong,” “Let’s Fall to Pieces Together,” and “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind.”

George would wrap up the ’80s with a whopping 18 number one singles, followed of course by another decade of dominance in the ’90s.

So here’s to King George, Byron Hill, and Blake Mevis… who 39 years ago today kicked off the greatest career country music has ever seen.

Live Version:

How about ol’ George rockin’ that flow back when he was 20-years-old…

God bless the ’80s, right?

Studio Version: