NATO Deputy Secretary General meets with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Hello, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Defense Minister Gantz to the State Department. We had an opportunity to spend some time together in Israel just a week or so ago. Very happy today to have the opportunity to pursue that conversation, to talk about the United States enduring commitment to Israel security, to talk about some of the needs that Israel has in that regard; also to talk about the work that needs to be done to move forward on humanitarian assistance to and reconstruction for Gaza and for the Palestinians living there and to look across the board at the many issues that we have on our agenda.