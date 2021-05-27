NATO Deputy Secretary General meets with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister
In their meeting, Mr. Geoană expressed Allies’ deep concern over the ceasefire violations and the use of heavy weapons by the Russia-backed militants in Donbas. He further expressed Allies’ strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Addressing Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, Mr. Geoană expressed Allies’ support for Ukraine’s aspirations, and urged Ukraine to keep its focus on systemic reforms. The Deputy Secretary General also said that he looked forward to holding a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission soon.www.nato.int