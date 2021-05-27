Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

NATO Deputy Secretary General meets with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister

NATO
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their meeting, Mr. Geoană expressed Allies’ deep concern over the ceasefire violations and the use of heavy weapons by the Russia-backed militants in Donbas. He further expressed Allies’ strong support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Addressing Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration, Mr. Geoană expressed Allies’ support for Ukraine’s aspirations, and urged Ukraine to keep its focus on systemic reforms. The Deputy Secretary General also said that he looked forward to holding a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Commission soon.

www.nato.int
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mircea Geoană
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nato#Deputy Prime Minister#Secretary General#Prime Minister Of Ukraine#Territorial Integrity#General Secretary#Russia#Ukrainian#Allies#Occupied Territories#Mr Geoan#Mircea Geoan Visit#Militants#Systemic Reforms#Violations#Reintegration#Heavy Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Related
WorldUN News Centre

Foreign Minister of Maldives elected next General Assembly President

The UN chief welcomed the election on Monday of Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of the Maldives, as President-elect of the 76th session of the General Assembly. “Abdulla Shahid’s longstanding diplomatic experience, including in his current role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, has given him a deep understanding of the importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s global challenges”, said Secretary-General António Guterres.
WorldAsbarez News

Resignation of Deputy Foreign Ministers Confirmed

YEREVAN (Azatutyun.am)—All four deputy foreign ministers of Armenia tendered their resignations after Foreign Minister Ara Aivazyan stepped down on May 27, it was officially confirmed on Monday. Ayvazian announced his decision hours after an emergency session of the Armenian government’s Security Council which discussed mounting tensions on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Politicsfreenews.live

NATO Secretary-General proposed to Russia to hold talks

The Secretary-General of the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO), Jens Stoltenberg, suggested that Moscow hold talks within the framework of the meeting of the NATO — Russia Council (NRC). His words are quoted by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. The politician stressed that the NRC meetings have not been held for...
PoliticsNATO

Secretary General previews NATO Summit in keynote speech

Mr Stoltenberg outlined a number of key decision areas for the Summit, under the NATO 2030 agenda. This includes strengthening NATO as a forum for political consultations; reinforcing collective defence through increased readiness, modernized capabilities, and more investment; and developing Alliance-wide resilience objectives to make societies less vulnerable to attack and coercion. The Secretary General also outlined plans to boost transatlantic innovation, including with a new “defence accelerator” to foster cooperation; work to uphold the rules-based international order, including by deepening partnerships; and plans to step up training and capacity-building for partners. He further explained that NATO must address the security consequences of climate change, by reducing military emissions and contributing to “Net Zero”. Leaders will also agree to develop NATO’s next Strategic Concept, he said.
PoliticsNATO

Visit to NATO by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania

On Thursday 03 June 2021 the NATO Secretary General Mr. Jens Stoltenberg will meet with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, Ms Ingrida Šimonytė, at NATO Headquarters. Media Advisory. 17:10 (CEST) Joint Press Point by the NATO Secretary General and the Prime Minister. Media Coverage. In order to...
Foreign PolicyClickOnDetroit.com

NATO ministers meet to prepare summit, Afghan withdrawal

BRUSSELS – NATO's foreign and defense ministers were meeting Tuesday to lay the groundwork for the military alliance's first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden, setting aside four tumultuous years with the Trump administration. The ministers will discuss a hefty communique being drafted for the June 14 summit in Brussels,...
Foreign Policykfgo.com

U.S. deputy Treasury chief, Ukraine finance minister discuss reform agenda

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo discussed Ukraine’s structural reform agenda with Ukrainian finance minister Serhiy Marchenko on Tuesday and assured him of the U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Treasury said in a statement. “Deputy Secretary Adeyemo emphasized that the United States will...
Politicsfreenews.live

The NATO Secretary-General called the strengthening of cooperation between Russia and China a serious challenge for the alliance

Moscow and Beijing are increasingly coordinating their actions in international organizations, Jens Stoltenberg said. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says that cooperation between Russia and China is becoming closer and represents a “new dimension and a serious challenge” for the North Atlantic Alliance. He said this in an interview published on Sunday with the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Israeli Alternate Prime Minister/Defense Minister Benjamin “Benny” Gantz Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Hello, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Defense Minister Gantz to the State Department. We had an opportunity to spend some time together in Israel just a week or so ago. Very happy today to have the opportunity to pursue that conversation, to talk about the United States enduring commitment to Israel security, to talk about some of the needs that Israel has in that regard; also to talk about the work that needs to be done to move forward on humanitarian assistance to and reconstruction for Gaza and for the Palestinians living there and to look across the board at the many issues that we have on our agenda.
PoliticsNATO

Foreign and Defence Ministers meet ahead of NATO Summit

“This is a pivotal moment for our Alliance, and our collective security,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a virtual press conference. “In a more competitive and unpredictable world, we need transatlantic unity; Europe and North America standing strong together in NATO; so the goal of our NATO 2030 initiative is to prepare our Alliance for the future. Over the past months, Allies have been consulting closely and constructively; we still have some work to do, but we all agree that we must take ambitious and forward-looking decisions to show transatlantic unity not just in words, but in deeds,” he pointed out.
PoliticsAsbarez News

Russian, French and German Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with his French and German counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas. The implementation of the provisions of the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020 and...
Agriculturethesierraleonetelegraph.com

New Deputy Ministers swear oath of office to President Bio

Yesterday at State House in Freetown, newly appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture Forestry and Food Security, Deputy Minister of Gender and Children’s Affairs, and the Deputy Minister of Technical and Higher Education swore their oath of office to President Bio. Mr. Hindolo Buakai Bindi, Deputy Minister of Gender and Children’s...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israel shuns EU envoy

The Israeli foreign ministry effectively boycotted Sven Koopmans, the new EU envoy for the Middle East peace process, during his first visit to Jerusalem last week, Israeli officials tell Axios. Why it matters: Israeli officials said the boycott was to protest against EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell’s handling of...
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Qatar sends aid to Moldova to fight COVID-19

Moldova has received a shipment of medical aid provided by Qatar, containing about 3.5 tonnes of medical equipment and materials through Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) in cooperation with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). The aid aims to support the health sector in Moldova in tackling COVID-19 pandemic and curbing its...