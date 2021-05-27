Cancel
Rusk, TX

Bobcats Ready For Rusk

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orangefield Bobcats will play a one game winner take all contest tonight at 7pm against the Rusk Eagles in the fourth round of the 4A playoffs. Rusk won the coin flip to play a one-gamer instead of a best of three series and will put their money on junior left hander J.D. Thompson. Orangefield is scheduled to start Bryce Bergeron who is 11-1.

Rusk, TX
Sports
