Michael David Walden, age 54, of Lake Charles, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2021. Michael was born January 15, 1967 to David Samuel Walden and Lettie Cooper. Michael was a native of Orange, TX. and a resident of Lake Charles for most of his life. After graduating High School, Michael went on to the United States Navy where he served his country for 10 years. Upon being honorably discharged from the Navy, he attended LSU where he earned several degrees in fire fighting. Once the completion of his schooling, he began his employment for the Lake Charles City Fire Department as a Fire Fighter and then became an Investigator until his retirement after 29 years with the city.