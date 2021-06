Right now it seems like if you haven't received the COVID-19 vaccine there are offers everywhere to entice you to get the shot. Currently, you have City Market who is doing a one million dollar giveaway, the state of Colorado doing five- $1 million dollar giveaways, plus lots of smaller businesses offer things such as a free beer if you can show proof of getting the COVID-19 vaccine. You would think with all of these offers the state of Colorado would see a large increase in vaccines being administered but that doesn't seem to be the case.