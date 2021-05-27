School of Rock: 25 Rock Musicians With College Degrees

The past couple of weeks I have been moved by the stories of love and support for the LBGTQIA community that have come out, as well as the beautiful narratives of Los Alamos LGBTQIA folks who are sharing their own Los Alamos Pride stories. I had thought about writing something, but multiple insecurities had stopped me: I’m fairly new in town, I’m not that great at sharing my feelings, and in some ways, I’m still figuring out where do I fit in the Queer rainbow. -What’s queerer than feeling you are not Queer enough? My friends would say- But due to recent events, I feel the need to share a story about a painted rock.