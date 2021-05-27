Derrick Rose reinvents himself as the driving force of the Knicks
Maybe this is what it was always meant to be, some karmic balancing of the basketball world, a payback for the years and dreams lost for Derrick Rose. It was 10 years ago this month that Rose,at 22, was named the youngest Most Valuable Player in NBA history. Teamed up with hard-driving coach Tom Thibodeau, it seemed like the future was set in Chicago for the hometown hero to lead the Bulls to championships the way Michael Jordan had.