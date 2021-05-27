Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Coronavirus response: Austrian and Italian scientists join forces to strengthen health and safety in workplaces

NATO
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis multi-year initiative – supported by the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme – involves researchers from the Sapienza University of Rome (Italy) and Graz University of Technology (Austria). Their collaboration caters to the need to develop new detection tools in the context of the ongoing health emergency, but will also contribute to the identification of potential contamination from other toxic bio-agents. Specifically, this project will combine expertise in biophysics, materials science and spectroscopy to propose an innovative monitoring platform based on nanotechnology. The techniques employed by this project are expected to provide a cost-effective, selective and efficient solution to monitor the presence of the coronavirus and other pathogens.

www.nato.int
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Tal#Austrian#Health Technology#Develop Technology#Research Institutions#Health Research#Italian#Alliance#The Sps Programme#Scientists#Facilitating Coordination#Collaborative Solutions#Collaboration#Security Challenges#Crisis Management#Expertise#Resilience#Potential Contamination#Ongoing Activities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthNATO

Coronavirus response: NATO and Poland support North Macedonia

The fingertip pulse oximeters are part of an ongoing project for the Ministry of Health, sponsored by the Czech Republic, Lithuania, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. The disinfectant and personal protective equipment are part of a new project, entirely sponsored by Poland, for the Ministry of the Interior, for which the Polish Embassy in Skopje is supporting distribution.
Public Healthtri-lakestribune.net

New hybrid coronavirus variant identified by scientists in Vietnam

BBC reports that according to Reuters news agency, the Minister told the government in a meeting that Vietnam has uncovered a new COVID-19 variant combining the characteristics of the two existing variants first found in India and the UK. But a new coronavirus variant has recently been detected in Vietnam...
ScienceNPR

Many Scientists Still Think The Coronavirus Came From Nature

This week, President Biden directed his intelligence agencies to take another look at whether the coronavirus escaped from a lab in China. As NPR's Geoff Brumfiel reports, many in the scientific community still think the virus probably came from nature, but they do welcome the investigation. GEOFF BRUMFIEL, BYLINE: Biden...
Public HealthThe News-Gazette

Coronavirus response | Ask the Admin: New variant

Can you explain whether the B1617 variant first seen in India that’s now in our area is any more of a threat than the others? What does it mean when it’s called a double- or triple-mutant variant?. The World Health Organization has declared B1617 as a variant of concern. Viruses...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

G7 health ministers to strengthen cooperation

London [UK], June 5 (ANI/Sputnik): The Group of Seven (G7) agreed on Friday to speed up cooperation on vaccine and therapeutic trials to tackle COVID-19 and future pandemics, the UK government has announced after hosting a two-day meeting of the bloc's health ministers at the University of Oxford. According to...
ScienceNature.com

Coronavirus variants get Greek names — but will scientists use them?

From Alpha to Omega, the labelling system aims to avoid confusion and stigmatization. You have full access to this article via your institution. When researchers in South Africa spotted a highly mutated strain of coronavirus driving the country’s second wave in late 2020, they called it variant 501Y.V2. Naming schemes developed by other scientists have called it B.1.351, 20H/501Y.V2 and GH/501Y.V2. But many media outlets — and some scientists — describe the same virus as ‘the South African variant’.
ScienceBowling Green Daily News

Scientists begin to unravel the mysteries of the coronavirus and brains

WASHINGTON – In the coronavirus pandemic’s early weeks, in neuropathology departments around the world, scientists wrestled with a question: Should they cut open the skulls of patients who died of covid-19 and extract their brains?. Autopsy staff at Columbia University in New York were hesitant. Sawing into bone creates dust,...
ScienceWISH-TV

Scientists call new virus mutation the ‘Alpha’ coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists think they know why the U.K. variant is more infectious and contagious than all other mutations to date. They are now calling it the “Alpha” coronavirus. This is because it is the only strain that disables the body’s first line of immune defense against COVID-19. News...
Public Healthillinoisnewstoday.com

Moderna scientists and bailiffs warn of new variants of the new coronavirus infection – deadline

New viral Subspecies of COVID-19 Coronavirus claims to be on the way Moderna Scientists and executives at the Virtual Investor Event on Thursday, as reported by Barron’s. “As the virus spreads, it mutates rapidly,” said Melissa Moore, chief scientific officer at the company. “Some of these new strains are more contagious than the original strains.” Some seem easy … I already know that some of these new strains are less susceptible to neutralization by current vaccines. “
SciencePosted by
WRAL News

Immunity to the coronavirus may persist for years, scientists find

Immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, probably much longer, and improves over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies. The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together, the studies suggest that most people who have...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists identify many existing drugs with antiviral activity against coronavirus

Mining the world's most comprehensive drug repurposing collection for COVID-19 therapies, scientists have identified 90 existing drugs or drug candidates with antiviral activity against the coronavirus that's driving the ongoing global pandemic. Among those compounds, the Scripps Research study identified four clinically approved drugs and nine compounds in other stages...
Worldncadvertiser.com

Strengthen safety net to protect vulnerable households amid pandemic

The following editorial appeared in Friday's Japan News-Yomiuri. As the spread of the novel coronavirus continues unabated, more and more people are finding it difficult to make ends meet. The government has decided to provide up to 300,000 yen ($2,735 Ul.S.) to households in need. It is expected that 200,000...
Agriculturequalityassurancemag.com

Today is World Food Safety Day 2021

GENEVA — World Food Safety Day (WFSD) aims to draw attention and inspire action to help prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks, contributing to food security, human health, economic prosperity, agriculture, market access, tourism and sustainable development. This year’s theme, "Safe food today for a healthy tomorrow," stresses that production...
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Bureau Veritas Announces SARS-CoV-2 Testing Services in Wastewater

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- Bureau Veritas, a world-leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) services, announced that it is now offering testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in wastewater samples, through a large laboratory network in Canada. This testing is performed in support of wastewater-based epidemiology (WBE) services for identifying and monitoring community COVID-19 outbreaks across Canada.
Scienceissues.org

How National Science Funders Can Strengthen Global Collaboration and Avoid Isolationism

In the wake of the pandemic, leaders should create multinational frameworks to coordinate research programs. The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic underscores the fact that national isolation is not a viable option for any country, especially in the areas of science and innovation. Bringing the global scientific community together and harnessing its collective wisdom is essential not only for battling a pandemic but also for addressing challenges such as climate change, demography, and resource allocation.