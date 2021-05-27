newsbreak-logo
Celtics Draft: ESPN NBA Mock Draft Projects Boston To Pick These Prospects

The Boston Celtics still must attend to playoff business, but it’s not too early for some draft chatter. ESPN on Tuesday projected in its latest 2021 NBA mock draft the Celtics will select LSU shooting guard Cameron Thomas in the first round and Paris Basketball’s Juhann Bégarin in the second round. ESPN believes Boston, which owns the No. 16 and No. 45 overall picks, will enter the draft in search of more wing scoring, and Thomas and Bégarin might fit that particular bill.

