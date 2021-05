Daughters of the American Revolution member Carinda Ingebretsen recognized for stewardshipWahkeena Chapter members of the Daughters of the American Revolution met on May 22 to celebrate their chaplain's tree being designated as historic by Clackamas County and city of Oregon City. DAR member Carinda Ingebretsen, a 65-year resident of the 110-year-old historic house at 412 Logus St., received an award in recognition of her valuable contribution to the protection, preservation and stewardship of heritage trees in Oregon City. Her property's approximately 220-year-old northern red oak can be found in the backyard and can also be seen by the public...