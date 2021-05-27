Rogue Valley News, Thursday 5/27 – Property Owners Have Until June 7 To Submit The Necessary Form For State Debris Clean-Up Following The Almeda Fire, Police Ask For Help Finding Missing Jacksonville Man

Oregon is considering ways to protect workers required to labor in extreme weather conditions, which are becoming more common in this age of climate change. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or Oregon OSHA, has started the rulemaking process to protect workers whose jobs keep them outside of climate-controlled settings during conditions of wildfire smoke or excessive heat. That includes farmworkers, public transit drivers, delivery drivers and warehouse employees. The rulemaking is part of Gov. Kate Brown’s proposal directing agencies like Oregon OSHA and the Oregon Health Authority to develop policies to protect workers from exposures like these.