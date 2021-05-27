Baby Bee: It’s Been A While

Borussia Dortmund went into the weekend knowing that a victory ensured qualification into next season's Champions League. It was a rare victory by neighbors Schalke that did BVB a huge favor: defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on Saturday, giving Dortmund a chance to clinch a spot in the top four with a win. However, after the DFB-Pokal victory midweek, Dortmund were ripe for a let down against relegation safe Mainz. Thankfully, Edin Terzic was able to motivate the squad to go again and Dortmund put in a strong performance away to Mainz, beating the Carnevale club 3-1. Goals from Raphael Guerreiro, Marco Reus, and Julian Brandt ensured victory, before a silly handball by Thorgan Hazard gave Robin Quaison a consolation penalty in stoppage time.