They Said It: Brind’Amour, Fast, Martinook ahead of game six

The Carolina Hurricanes are back in Nashville Thursday night, this time with a chance to end the first-round series against the Predators. The Canes hold a 3-2 advantage right now, but will have to reverse a trend of this series if they want to end it Thursday. In all five games so far the home team has won, with the Canes taking the 3-2 lead Tuesday night in PNC Arena thanks to two goals from Martin Necas and an overtime winner from captain Jordan Staal.