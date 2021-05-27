NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Tournament Final Four Preview: (1) North Carolina vs (4) Virginia

This is similar to a question we posed last week for the Georgetown vs Virginia game. Answer? TKO Virginia win. The Virginia Close D with experienced, rangy vets in Cade Saustad and Kyle Kology and young, massive 6’7’, 200 lb freshman Cole Kastner bullied and physically dominated Georgetown’s dodgers. Carolina is a whole different ballgame. The Tar Heels have 17 goals from their midfield in two games against Virginia this year. Chris Gray has seven. And not just from the usual suspects. Connor McCarthy, scorer of the Heels OT GWG against Rutgers last weekend, had a hat trick from the 2nd Midfield line against the Hoos in the Heels 18-16 loss in Chapel Hill last month. However there have been some modifications to those lines since then. Tanner Cook has been nursing an injury for the last month. He missed the Duke and Monmouth games and only played man-up in the game against Rutgers. Cook has been the Heels best dodger outside of Gray. In his place has been freshman Cole Herbert, who while possessing oodles of natural ability, hasn’t shown an ability to beat his man off the dodge consistently this year. Lance Tillman has on that 2nd midfield with McCarthy, but how does his speed matchup with the long reach and physicality of Saustad, Kology, or Kastner? You imagine the Hoos will have a pole for him after he toasted Rutgers shorties last weekend. Carolina’s weapon aside from Gray’s massive production through efficient dodging and pinpoint outside shooting is how athletic they are from the midfield. When that’s going, combined with all the hallmarks of a usual Dave Metzbower offense, they’re unstoppable. But things seemed to stall without it last weekend vs Rutgers. Virginia’s Close D hasn’t been playing this well since Memorial Day 2019. It may be the key matchup of the weekend.