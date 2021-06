Daisy is a 3 year old mix breed dog, and definitely one of our most unique patients. Your guess is as good as ours as to what breed she is! Daisy was adopted by her family, the Mandy’s, in December of 2018 when she was a few months old. Before being adopted, Daisy did not have an easy road. She was a stray on the streets of Puerto Rico, and by chance brought to Augusta, Maine, where she found her forever home with the Mandy’s. Once they saw her profile in the shelter, they knew she was special, and upon meeting her, they knew she was the dog for them.