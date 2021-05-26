David Grisman Quartet with Svend Asmussen

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSvend Asmussen from Denmark was an incredible violinist and one of the true pioneers of string jazz. He made his first recordings with the great Oscar Aleman in 1935, played and recorded with Fats Waller, Duke Ellington, Benny Goodman among others, and is featured on several our projects, including a four volume Acoustic Oasis set of his classic early recordings. David Grisman met Svend in 1985 at the Jazzhut Montmartre in Copenhagen and they became fast friends, toured together and released an album, Svingin’ with Svend in 1987.

