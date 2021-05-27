newsbreak-logo
Coney Island delays season opening

By Bill Cieslewicz
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 3 days ago
Coney Island’s 2021 season opening, scheduled for May 29, will be delayed due to a water main leak.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

