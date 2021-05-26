David Grisman & Andy Statman

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleMany moons ago, when Andy and I were young mandolin maniacs in NYC, we’d often take out our mandolins in empty subway stations late at night and play spontaneously — whatever came into our minds and hands! After I moved to California, whenever we’d see each other, we’d do the same thing — just start playing! We always amazed (and amused) ourselves with the music produced by this off-the-wall-ness. I often thought of recording this music and finally, in August of 1982 in San Francisco, we did! I set up the studio the day before Andy arrived, testing the mics with Mike Marshall and when Andy got there, I insisted that we not play at all before rolling tape.

